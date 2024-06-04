Hyperkalemia Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Hyperkalemia Market Report

Hyperkalemia companies are AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma, Relypsa, ZS Pharma, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Hyperkalemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hyperkalemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hyperkalemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Hyperkalemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Hyperkalemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Hyperkalemia Market Report:

The Hyperkalemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Key Hyperkalemia Companies: AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma, Inc., Relypsa, Inc., ZS Pharma, and others

Key Hyperkalemia Therapies: LOKELMA 5 GM Powder for Oral Suspension, Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), patiromer, RDX013, Patiromer, Spironolactone, Zirconium silicate (ZS), and others

• The Hyperkalemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperkalemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperkalemia market dynamics.

The Hyperkalemia market size was valued approximately USD 1,198 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperkalemia were estimated to be 5.8 million cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2034 at a significant CAGR during the study period (2020–2034).

Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for around 80% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperkalemia in the 7MM in the year 2023 which are expected to increase further by 2034.

Among EU4 and the United Kingdom, Germany had the highest total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hyperkalemia with about 0.21 million cases in 2023, while Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population of Hyperkalemia with around 16 thousand cases in the same year.

In 2023, the diagnosed prevalent population of Hyperkalemia in Japan was found to be approximately 0.7 million cases, which is expected to change for the study period of 2020–2034.

According to estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for Hyperkalemia, the gender distribution of the disease suggests a male predominance across the 7MM, with approximately 2.5 million male and 2.1 million female in the US in 2023.

As per DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for Hyperkalemia, in the 7MM, the age-specific cases of the disease suggest that the 18-64 years age group make up the majority of the Hyperkalemia cases, followed by 65-79 years age-group. While the least cases were in the ≥ 80 age group.

The severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases were categorized into mild, moderate, and severe cases. The analysis suggest that there were more cases of mild hyperkalemia than the other two i.e., moderate and severe in the US.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany led in market size for Hyperkalemia, reaching around USD 49 million in 2021. Anticipated growth suggests that Germany is projected to continue expanding its market presence, with estimates indicating it will maintain the highest market share, followed by the United Kingdom, by the year 2034.

VELTASSA (Patiromer) provides a successful and well-tolerated approach for the extended-term control of hyperkalemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and chronic heart failure (HF).

The developing pipeline for Hyperkalemia is limited, with only PATIROMER (ZG-801) anticipated to be launched in Japan within the forecast period spanning from 2022 to 2034.

The Hyperkalemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hyperkalemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hyperkalemia market dynamics.

Hyperkalemia Overview

Hyperkalemia, a medical condition marked by increased potassium levels in the bloodstream, disrupts the body's electrolyte balance. Potassium, a vital electrolyte, is pivotal for muscle, nerve, and cardiac function. However, elevated blood potassium levels can pose health risks, impacting these essential bodily functions.

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hyperkalemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hyperkalemia

Prevalent Cases of Hyperkalemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hyperkalemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hyperkalemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Hyperkalemia epidemiology trends @ Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Forecast

Hyperkalemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hyperkalemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hyperkalemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hyperkalemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hyperkalemia Key Companies

AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma, Inc., Relypsa, Inc., ZS Pharma

Hyperkalemia Therapies

LOKELMA 5 GM Powder for Oral Suspension, Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), patiromer, RDX013, Patiromer, Spironolactone, Zirconium silicate (ZS)

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Hyperkalemia market share @ Hyperkalemia Treatment Landscape

Hyperkalemia Market Outlook

Hyperkalemia, classified into mild, moderate, and severe categories, necessitates immediate attention to prevent cardiac arrhythmias and muscle paralysis, particularly in moderate to severe cases. Treatment strategies vary depending on the onset speed, serum potassium levels, and signs of toxicity, guiding acute and long-term therapies. Long-term management prioritizes dietary adjustments and medication modifications, with a low-potassium diet recommended following the acute phase.

In the current market scenario, off-label usage prevails due to complications associated with approved drugs, prompting pharmaceutical companies to invest in innovative research for safer and more efficacious treatment avenues. The focus lies in developing novel mechanisms of action to cater to patients on multiple medications and those with chronic or severe hyperkalemia, reflecting the escalating demand for enhanced therapeutic interventions in hyperkalemia management.

The market forecast for hyperkalemia indicates a promising landscape, with opportunities for innovation, improved treatment modalities, and better outcomes for individuals grappling with this condition. According to DelveInsight, significant changes are anticipated in the hyperkalemia market across the 7MM during the study period of 2020–2034.

Scope of the Hyperkalemia Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hyperkalemia Companies: AstraZeneca, Relypsa, Inc., Zeria Pharmaceutical, Ardelyx, Vifor Pharma, Inc., Relypsa, Inc., ZS Pharma, and others

Key Hyperkalemia Therapies: LOKELMA 5 GM Powder for Oral Suspension, Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), patiromer, RDX013, Patiromer, Spironolactone, Zirconium silicate (ZS), and others

Hyperkalemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hyperkalemia current marketed and Hyperkalemia emerging therapies

Hyperkalemia Market Dynamics: Hyperkalemia market drivers and Hyperkalemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hyperkalemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hyperkalemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hyperkalemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hyperkalemia

3. SWOT analysis of Hyperkalemia

4. Hyperkalemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hyperkalemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hyperkalemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Hyperkalemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hyperkalemia

9. Hyperkalemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hyperkalemia Unmet Needs

11. Hyperkalemia Emerging Therapies

12. Hyperkalemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hyperkalemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Hyperkalemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hyperkalemia Market Drivers

16. Hyperkalemia Market Barriers

17. Hyperkalemia Appendix

18. Hyperkalemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Hyperkalemia Pipeline

"Hyperkalemia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Hyperkalemia market. A detailed picture of the Hyperkalemia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Hyperkalemia treatment guidelines.

Hyperkalemia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Hyperkalemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hyperkalemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.