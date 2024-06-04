ANY.RUN Strengthens Its Capabilities to Detect Emerging and Evolving Malware with May Updates

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions, has announced its May releases, which focus on improving the user experience, expanding threat coverage, and adding new opportunities for users to strengthen their threat intelligence capabilities.

𝐀 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐱

The ANY.RUN sandbox homepage has been revamped, making it more user-friendly and efficient. The new home screen now features handy shortcut buttons to launch a new analysis session, making it easier for both new and existing clients to analyze malware.

𝐓𝐈 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨

ANY.RUN has introduced a dedicated page where users can get a demo of TI Feeds, allowing them to test the quality of indicators of compromise provided by the company and integrate the feeds in their organizations.

𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

The sandbox has received new YARA rules for Sliver, Growtopia, Phobos, and PureHVNC, enhancing its malware detection capabilities.

Additionally, network rules for BlackMoon, CoinIMP Miner, and emerging phishing threats have been added.

Users of the service now can access new and updated configs of different malware families, ensuring they have the most accurate and up-to-date threat intelligence on:

● RisePro

● DarkCrystal RAT

● AsyncRAT

● Lumma

● Stealc

● Vidar

● Formbook

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞

ANY.RUN has implemented 25 new signatures, including for NewBot, Beast, RokRat, Cash, INC, Trinity, BlackBasta, Zeus, Latrodectus, and BerBew.

This allows users to identify and respond to a broader range of malware families and threats.

To learn more about the May updates, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN's suite of cybersecurity products includes an interactive sandbox and a Threat Intelligence portal. Serving 400,000 professionals around the world, the sandbox offers a streamlined approach to analyzing malware families that target both Windows and Linux systems. Meanwhile, ANY.RUN's Threat Intelligence services, which include Lookup, Feeds, and YARA Search, enable users to quickly gather information about threats and respond to incidents with greater speed and precision.