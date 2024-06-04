TSI Touch Unveils Dynamic New Brand Identity and Website Ahead of InfoComm 2024
TSI Touch, a manufacturer of touchscreen and protective solutions for digital signage applications, announces a new brand identity and revamped website.UNIONTOWN, PA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TSI Touch, a leading manufacturer of touchscreens and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays and video walls since 2011, proudly announces the launch of its dynamic new brand identity and revamped website at tsitouch.com. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards continued innovation and customer-centricity as it redefines the digital signage landscape with touchscreen and protective solutions.
The rebranding initiative comes after meticulous research and development to address the challenges posed by outdated branding and website functionality. With a renewed focus on delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, TSI Touch continues to change the digital landscape and elevate the customer experience to new heights.
Key Points
• TSI Touch reaffirms its commitment to customer satisfaction by launching its intuitive website, designed to streamline access to information and facilitate seamless communication with the TSI Touch team.
• TSI Touch continues its dedication to pioneering product innovation that enhances how the world interacts through its touchscreen and protective solutions for the digital signage industry, driving engagement and efficiency in diverse environments.
• The unveiling of the new brand and website sets the stage for TSI Touch to showcase its latest innovations at the upcoming InfoComm 2024 conference, where attendees can experience firsthand cutting-edge solutions revolutionizing the industry. TSI Touch will exhibit in booth #W3065, showcasing the revolutionary Defender protective solution for DVLED/LED video wall displays as well as a cutting-edge medical touch table in partnership with Anatomage. The TSI Touch team will be onsite to engage with partners and customers on the conference floor and during supporting events.
"Our rebranding efforts reflect our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations," said John Przybylinski, President at TSI Touch. "We are excited to officially unveil our new brand identity and showcase our innovative solutions to the world during InfoComm, where we look forward to engaging with industry professionals and discussing the future of digital signage."
For more information about TSI Touch and its range of touchscreen and protective solutions, visit tsitouch.com or booth #W3065 at the InfoComm conference, taking place June 12-14, 2024, in Las Vegas.
About TSI Touch
TSI Touch strives to touch the world through interactive technology. The employee-owned company is a leading manufacturer of touchscreen, digital signage, and protective solutions for commercial-grade displays and video walls. TSI Touch is dedicated to consistently providing customers with high quality, cost-effective solutions. Customer satisfaction is the top priority of the organization, and as a result, TSI Touch offers the best products the industry has to offer. For more information about TSI Touch and its range of touchscreen and protective solutions, visit tsitouch.com
