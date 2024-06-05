Orlando Plastic Surgeon Offers Tips to Maximize the Results of Liposuction
Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, an Orlando-based Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon, outlines simple tips to preserve the integrity of liposuction results.ORLANDO, FL, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ability to re-sculpt areas of excess fat buildup in many different areas of the face and body, liposuction is one of few treatment options that can achieve lasting results with less invasiveness than other body contouring procedures. Although surgery is designed to permanently remove fat cells, this doesn’t prevent patients from gaining weight and potentially affecting their new body contours in the future. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani, Medical Director of The Aesthetic Surgery Centre and a well-known Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon in Orlando, reveals the benefits of adopting a healthier lifestyle in maximizing the results of a liposuction procedure.
Liposuction is designed to remove fat cells in a given area, which do not regenerate or “grow back” once extracted from the body. However, that doesn’t prevent surrounding fat cells from enlarging in the event of weight gain — this can not only alter a patient’s liposuction results, but it may recreate the same concerns they initially sought to treat in the first place. For this reason, key to maintaining one’s slimmer, more defined contours is staying healthy through a nutritious diet and regular exercise. These factors contribute to a more active lifestyle and minimize the possibility of weight gain in the future.
Similarly, managing stress can also be an effective way to limit weight gain, as higher cortisol levels tend to result in overeating even when a patient isn’t necessarily hungry. There are many natural stress management techniques to help patients better manage their worries and anxiety, including yoga, meditation, exercise, gardening, and deep breathing exercises. Furthermore, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani encourages patients to stay hydrated in order to better manage their hunger and facilitate a healthy metabolism.
In helping maximize the quality of your final results, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani also recommends limiting alcohol consumption and avoiding smoking. Alcohol can be a significant contributing factor to weight gain, often interfering with a patient’s metabolism. On top of depleting skin health and potentially causing increased laxity, smoking impedes healthy blood flow and interferes with the body's ability to heal. These concerns may eventually change the smoother, tighter, well-defined body shape made possible with liposuction.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), liposuction is one of the most frequently performed cosmetic procedures in the country. Liposuction now ranks second as the most in-demand plastic surgery procedure in the U.S., and interest in liposuction has increased 23 percent since 2019.* At The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani prioritizes modern techniques that minimize downtime and prolong the longevity of liposuction results for decades to come.
About Jon Paul Trevisani, MD
Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is a Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon offering advanced aesthetic procedures in breast enhancement, body contouring, and facial plastic surgery. Based in Orlando, he performs a range of the most popular cosmetic options at his Quad A-accredited surgical facility, including breast augmentation, mastopexy, tummy tuck surgery, and a Mommy Makeover, among other cutting-edge procedures. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani completed his surgical training at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City and the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York. He was recognized among “America’s Top Physicians in Plastic Surgery” by the Guide to America’s Top Physicians, and was named one of the “Premier Plastic Surgeons of Central and West Coast Florida” by publications like Allure®, Self®, and Glamour® magazine. On top of his work at The Aesthetic Surgery Centre, Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is also an Assistant Professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Jon Paul Trevisani is available for interview upon request.
