Sickle Cell Disease Market Forecast 2032: Clinical Trials, FDA Approvals, Epidemiology, and Companies by DelveInsight

Sickle Cell Disease Market Analysis

Sickle Cell Disease therapies are BPX-501 T cells, Canakinumab, EPI01, CTX001, ADAKVEO, DROXIA, ENDARI, OXBRYTA, and others.

DelveInsight's "Sickle Cell Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Sickle Cell Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sickle Cell Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Sickle Cell Disease market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Sickle Cell Disease market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Sickle Cell Disease treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Sickle Cell Disease market.

Some facts of the Sickle Cell Disease Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Sickle Cell Disease market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Sickle Cell Disease companies working in the market are Cellectis, Sana Biotechnology, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer, Aruvant Sciences, Graphite Bio, Novartis, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Forma therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Alfasigma, Novo Nordisk, bluebird bio, ExCellThera, Gamida Cell, KM Biologics/Takeda, Editas Medicine, and others.

• Key Sickle Cell Disease Therapies expected to launch in the market are BPX-501 T cells, Canakinumab, EPI01, CTX001, ADAKVEO, DROXIA, ENDARI, OXBRYTA, and many others.

• In May 2024, Afimmune announced results of an Open-label Mechanistic Study to Assess the Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Safety of Orally Administered Epeleuton in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease

• In April 2024, Pfizer announced results of an Open-label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety of GBT021601 Administered to Participants With Sickle Cell Disease Who Have Participated in a GBT021601 Clinical Trial

• In April 2024, Novo Nordisk A/S (Forma Therapeutics, Inc.) announced results of an adaptive, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Double-blind, Multi-center Study of Oral Etavopivat, a Pyruvate Kinase Activator in Patients With Sickle Cell Disease (HIBISCUS).

• In July 2023, Novartis announced results of an Open-label, Multi-center, Phase IV, Rollover Study for Patients With Sickle Cell Disease Who Have Completed a Prior Novartis-Sponsored Crizanlizumab Study.

Sickle Cell Disease Overview

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a hereditary blood disorder characterized by the production of abnormal hemoglobin, known as hemoglobin S. This defect causes red blood cells to assume a rigid, sickle-like shape, which impedes their ability to flow smoothly through blood vessels. Consequently, these misshapen cells can obstruct blood flow, leading to severe pain, organ damage, and an increased risk of infection.

Sickle cell disease is most prevalent among individuals of African, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Indian ancestry. Symptoms typically appear in early childhood and include episodes of pain (called sickle cell crises), chronic anemia, fatigue, swelling in the hands and feet, and delayed growth. Complications can be severe, including stroke, acute chest syndrome, and organ failure.

Management of Sickle cell disease involves both preventive and therapeutic strategies. Preventive measures include regular vaccinations, antibiotics to prevent infections, and hydroxyurea, a medication that reduces the frequency of pain crises and the need for blood transfusions. Pain management, blood transfusions, and bone marrow transplants are critical therapeutic options for managing acute and chronic complications.

Recent advancements in gene therapy and CRISPR technology hold promise for more effective treatments and potential cures for Sickle cell disease. Ongoing research and clinical trials aim to improve the quality of life for patients and reduce the burden of this debilitating disease.

Sickle Cell Disease Market

The Sickle Cell Disease market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Sickle Cell Disease market trends by analyzing the impact of current Sickle Cell Disease therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Sickle Cell Disease market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Sickle Cell Disease market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Sickle Cell Disease market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology

The Sickle Cell Disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Sickle Cell Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Sickle Cell Disease market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Sickle Cell Disease Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Sickle Cell Disease drugs recently launched in the Sickle Cell Disease market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Sickle Cell Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Sickle Cell Disease Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Sickle Cell Disease market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Development Activities

The Sickle Cell Disease report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Sickle Cell Disease key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Sickle Cell Disease treatment markets in the upcoming years are Cellectis, Sana Biotechnology, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., CSL Behring, Pfizer, Aruvant Sciences, Graphite Bio, Novartis, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Forma therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., Alfasigma, Novo Nordisk, bluebird bio, ExCellThera, Gamida Cell, KM Biologics/Takeda, Editas Medicine, and others.

Sickle Cell Disease Report Key Insights

1. Sickle Cell Disease Patient Population

2. Sickle Cell Disease Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Sickle Cell Disease Market

4. Sickle Cell Disease Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Sickle Cell Disease Market Opportunities

6. Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutic Approaches

7. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Analysis

8. Sickle Cell Disease Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Sickle Cell Disease Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Sickle Cell Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Sickle Cell Disease Market Overview at a Glance

5. Sickle Cell Disease Disease Background and Overview

6. Sickle Cell Disease Patient Journey

7. Sickle Cell Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Sickle Cell Disease Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Sickle Cell Disease Treatment

11. Sickle Cell Disease Marketed Products

12. Sickle Cell Disease Emerging Therapies

13. Sickle Cell Disease Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Sickle Cell Disease Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Sickle Cell Disease Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Sickle Cell Disease Market

18. Sickle Cell Disease Market Drivers

19. Sickle Cell Disease Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

