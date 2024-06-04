Axiomatics and Pathlock Partner to Extend Policy-Driven Authorization to SAP Environments

The new integration offers a scalable approach to centralize access control policies and enhance security for enterprises using SAP

Combining policy-driven authorization with Pathlock’s expertise in SAP security, customers can streamline their access management processes, better protect sensitive data and comply with regulations.” — Babak Sadighi, co-founder and head of strategy for Axiomatics

CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in delivering next-generation authorization, and Pathlock, the leading provider of identity and application access governance, today announced a partnership enabling enterprises to adopt a scalable approach to fine-grained access control for SAP environments. This integration allows organizations to create specific authorization policies that apply transaction controls in SAP and extend those same policies across the rest of the enterprise environment.

“Our vision is to help SAP customers establish a Zero-Risk approach to identity and application access, which can be done by implementing strong controls and monitoring effectiveness across the many layers of an SAP system,” said Piyush Pandey, CEO for Pathlock. “We’re pleased to partner with Axiomatics, to offer SAP customers the granular control and visibility required to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive data and transactions in real-time.”

A modern approach to enterprise access control for SAP customers

More than 90 percent of the Global 2000 use SAP and are required to ensure their access control strategy includes users interacting with SAP applications. However, adopting a traditional, role-based access control (RBAC) approach does not provide the necessary, granular control over access rights, which can lead to over-privileged users and increased risk. Additionally, ensuring compliance with global regulations presents an additional challenge, as limited visibility into user activities and access events in real-time within SAP hinders an enterprise’s ability to promptly detect and respond to threats or other incidents.

“We are excited to partner with Pathlock to provide enterprises with a comprehensive solution for managing access controls across their enterprise,” said Babak Sadighi, co-founder and head of strategy for Axiomatics. “By combining our policy-driven authorization platform with Pathlock’s expertise in SAP security, customers can streamline their access management processes and better protect their sensitive data and comply with regulations such as Export Control.”

The Axiomatics and Pathlock integration is available now. For more information, please download the joint solution brief that offers additional details.

About Axiomatics

Axiomatics is the originator and leading provider of runtime, fine-grained authorization delivered with attribute-based access control (ABAC) for applications, data, APIs, and microservices. The company’s Orchestrated Authorization strategy enables enterprises to effectively and efficiently connect Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to critical security implementations, such as Zero Trust or identity-first security. The world’s largest enterprises and government agencies continually depend on Axiomatics’ award-winning authorization platform to share sensitive, valuable, and regulated digital assets – but only to authorized users and in the right context. Please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube to learn more.

About Pathlock

Pathlock is the leader in identity and application access governance. When traditional identity governance and administration is not enough, Pathlock enables enterprises to manage all aspects of application access governance, continuous controls monitoring, and cybersecurity via a single platform, across applications, including fine-grained user provisioning, User Access Reviews, segregation of duties, control testing, and audit preparation. Today, many of the world’s most respected global 2000 companies rely on Pathlock to protect their critical digital assets from financial, regulatory, and security threats, ensure corporate compliance and improve performance. As a result, our customers have saved millions in employee productivity, labor costs, audit fees, and data loss prevention.