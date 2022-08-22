Axiomatics and Immuta Partner to Offer a Modern Approach to Zero Trust Access Control for Applications and Data

Partnership empowers extension of attribute-based access control (ABAC) across enterprise applications, microservices, APIs, and big data

CHICAGO AND BOSTON, USA, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiomatics, the leader in delivering award-winning, next-generation authorization, and Immuta, the leader in data access and data security, today announced a partnership that offers enterprises a multi-layered, attribute-based access control (ABAC) model to application, microservice/API, and big data enforcement points throughout the organization. The partnership allows enterprises to modernize their access control strategies, enabling them to make consistent, real-time decisions related to application and database access requests across even the largest enterprises.

As enterprises implement cybersecurity strategies, including Zero Trust, they are challenged to ensure the strategy is applied consistently across their organization and can scale as their business demands. The ability to consider permit/deny access decisions — as well as determine what users are authorized to view data once permitted access — is a critical element of Zero Trust, and it must extend to the organization’s most sensitive applications and data, whether it exists in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid architecture.

“In the last few years, we’ve seen a considerable shift in the way businesses consider access. While the traditional static approach to access still exists, we see more enterprises are now aware that this approach leaves their most sensitive applications and data at risk and is a considerable challenge to meeting compliance regulations,” said Mark Cassetta, chief product officer for Axiomatics. “We’re excited to partner with Immuta to help businesses protect data assets in a scalable manner to enable data teams to stay two steps ahead of what their business requires. Immuta’s platform makes it simple to discover, secure, and monitor data access.”

From startups to global enterprises, organizations continue to struggle with providing access to data at scale while ensuring it’s done securely and in accordance with local rules and privacy regulations. Immuta offers enterprises the ability to secure their data in the cloud at a more granular level and easily enforce data security policies.

“To enable secure data access, it’s critical that organizations and public sector partners know who is accessing what data, when, and for what purposes, and for them to have policies in place to automate and monitor access to sensitive data,” said Michael Dooley, Senior Vice President of Alliances, Immuta. “We’re excited to partner with Axiomatics to offer the most cutting edge, modern approach to zero trust access control for applications and data.”

For more information on the partnership between Immuta and Axiomatics, please download the solution brief.