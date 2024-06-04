OODIENCE Media M&A Grows As Publisher, Blog Landscape Is Shifted By Google Changes, AI
The specialist M&A firm OODIENCE ramps up operations to meet a growth in media buy-sell deal-demand.
If a business was a painting, you could sell it on Amazon and enjoy a lot of interest, but low prices; Or you'd sell it with an art dealer, to a motivated collector for a best price. That's OODIENCE.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The blogging and content publishing industry continues to be reshaped by a perfect storm of changes including a cookieless-future threatening programmatic incomes such as Mediavine and AdThrive publisher revenues and of course, Google's GSE (Generative Search Experience) and AI Observations (AI based summaries) all shift the user-experience away from the 10-blue-links search results to AI generated answers.
This isn't simply a technological change as it's user behavior that's driving it. Users are asking chatGPT or comparable AI bots questions directly. And this just adds-to an already underway dilution of publisher web traffic that continues to shift to TikTok searches (vs Google searches) and multimedia content (short videos, podcasts) vs text content readership.
Blogging, or text-content publishing, is a 25-year-old technology that is now outdated and undergoing the same permanent evolution as CDs and DVDs did at the start of streaming platforms such as Spotify and Netflix.
OODIENCE has been serving the media industry since 2015 with a rich-understanding of the business model's ins and outs. The team at OODIENCE has been privy to the behind the curtains numbers of many hundreds of media, publisher, blog businesses in those years.
Having access to a large library of business data, including Google Analytics accounts, OODIENCE saw first-hand the devastating and unexpected impact that August 2023's Google's HCU (Helpful Content Update) roll-out created where most publishing sites lost, 30%-80% of their traffic, and conversely in many cases, at least that much in revenue, effectively overnight.
This industry-wide upheaval has sparked a demand in deal activity. Many owners are looking to sell before their businesses are hit even further with these continued and permanent changes, while others are keen to buy though at historically low multiples, in order to build new business models onto the existing traffic and readership.
This is all in-line with an industry insights and predictions report OODIENCE published one-year ago (June 2023) before HCU, GSE were even a reality.
To meet demand, OODIENCE, which continues to hold a dominance in exit-multiples and deal close success rates in media/publishing deals, has onboarded an additional, veteran business sale specialist with 12 years of digital and publishing business sales expertise. The agency has also setup new, tier-1 channel relationships to further support its deal distributions to qualified buyers.
OODIENCE's unique approach, which uses a "all-hands-on-deck" campaign approach to its selectively short-list of clients, and leans into targeted lead generation and direct response advertising best practices to present and pitch to data-identified strategic buyers instead of just "general market" buyers, means higher demand and higher multiples for clients. This approach is a sharp contrast to the typical "listings model" whereby a brokerage introduces a listing to a general list of "buyers" or a small base of personal relationships.
OODIENCE, a play on the word audience, was built from day one, to match well-established, quality blog and content publishing media businesses with hard-to-reach, data-identified strategic buyers.
The OODIENCE team has pitched deals to CEOs and executive teams of Spotify, Sennheiser, Amazon, Pearson, Time, Logitech, Sony, Marriott and others where a leverage opportunity was identified allowing for a better-than-market-rates multiple.
Current active campaigns, each of which are being marketed to strategic-buyer profiles instead of just general buyers lists include: authority crypto industry news media (asking $15million USD), consumer software tech media ($8million USD), RV authority content publisher ($1.6million USD), animation e-learning and media ($500,000 USD).
The company is a veteran leader for sellers pursuing an exit between roughly $300,000 USD - $30million USD.
The expansion of the team and deal partners allows OODIENCE to pursue and represent an increased volume of premier media, community and e-learning companies wanting a maximized exit that can be best achieved by planning the sale in advance instead of selling out of necessity at the last minute, and by working with OODIENCE's veteran industry-experience and specialized work process to identify and sell to the most valuable buyers instead of just a general buyer that is common with business brokers and marketplaces.
