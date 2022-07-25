OODIENCE Advises Child Care Industry Specialized Agency On Sale Of Business
OODIENCE In Talks With Early Childhood Education Strategic Acquirers
The early childhood education (ECE), child care, and private pre-school market is seeing continued peak M&A activity.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mergers and acquisitions intermediary and business sale advisor, OODIENCE, is representing the sale of the largest US-based child care industry specialist marketing agency.
The agency, name undisclosed for confidentiality reasons, provides essential "done for you" marketing services to child care centers. It has seen continued revenue growth since inception and has been cashflow positive and profitable every quarter. With continued expansion across US and now into UK and UAE, new product offerings including an in-house CRM and the launch of recruiting services specific to the ECE market, tier-1 partnerships, the company is on track for a projected 10x growth in the next 3.5 years.
The agency is now exploring offers for a full or majority stake acquisition.
The OODIENCE team is in talks with potential acquirers across this segment including in various key geos (US, Canada, UK, Australia, Europe) and with private equity firms as well as industry leading brands that are operators (childcare center owners), edtech (education related tech either B2B for the operators or B2C for the parents and kids) and related service providers that can gain a market advantage from this potential acquisition.
Continually active in the market are private equity firms such as TA Associates (owners of Babilou), Partners Group (KinderCare's parent company), Bain Capital Partners (Bright Horizons Family Solutions), Leed Equity Partners (Endeavor Schools), and Golden Gate Capital (The Learning Experience).
Some of the acquisition and funding deals in the industry include toy-subscription company Loverery which recently raised $100m landing them a $800m valuation. Tech offerings such as ProCare, which itself was acquired for $550m in 2018 and our client agency has a newly released competitor solution for, recently acquired ChildPlus. Famly, UK-based nursery tech, months ago picked up FirstSteps, and BB Capital owned KidsKonnect grabbed up ROSA.
To learn about the "childcare agency", connect with Rob Toth, lead intermediary at contact@oodience.com .
