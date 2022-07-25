Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,231 in the last 365 days.

OODIENCE Advises Child Care Industry Specialized Agency On Sale Of Business

OODIENCE In Talks With Early Childhood Education Strategic Acquirers

The early childhood education (ECE), child care, and private pre-school market is seeing continued peak M&A activity.”
— Rob Toth, Founder
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mergers and acquisitions intermediary and business sale advisor, OODIENCE, is representing the sale of the largest US-based child care industry specialist marketing agency.

The agency, name undisclosed for confidentiality reasons, provides essential "done for you" marketing services to child care centers. It has seen continued revenue growth since inception and has been cashflow positive and profitable every quarter. With continued expansion across US and now into UK and UAE, new product offerings including an in-house CRM and the launch of recruiting services specific to the ECE market, tier-1 partnerships, the company is on track for a projected 10x growth in the next 3.5 years.

The agency is now exploring offers for a full or majority stake acquisition.

The early childhood education (ECE), child care, and private pre-school market is seeing continued peak M&A activity.

The OODIENCE team is in talks with potential acquirers across this segment including in various key geos (US, Canada, UK, Australia, Europe) and with private equity firms as well as industry leading brands that are operators (childcare center owners), edtech (education related tech either B2B for the operators or B2C for the parents and kids) and related service providers that can gain a market advantage from this potential acquisition.

Continually active in the market are private equity firms such as TA Associates (owners of Babilou), Partners Group (KinderCare's parent company), Bain Capital Partners (Bright Horizons Family Solutions), Leed Equity Partners (Endeavor Schools), and Golden Gate Capital (The Learning Experience).

Some of the acquisition and funding deals in the industry include toy-subscription company Loverery which recently raised $100m landing them a $800m valuation. Tech offerings such as ProCare, which itself was acquired for $550m in 2018 and our client agency has a newly released competitor solution for, recently acquired ChildPlus. Famly, UK-based nursery tech, months ago picked up FirstSteps, and BB Capital owned KidsKonnect grabbed up ROSA.

To learn about the "childcare agency", connect with Rob Toth, lead intermediary at contact@oodience.com .

Business Development and Sales
OODIENCE Media Channels Inc.
+1 416-639-2227
email us here

You just read:

OODIENCE Advises Child Care Industry Specialized Agency On Sale Of Business

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.