100 Child and Adult Care Food Program Sponsors and Providers Attend Maine DOE Annual Training

The Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Child and Adult Care Food Program team recently hosted 100 of Maine’s child and adult care sponsors and providers for the CACFP Annual Training. The Child and Adult Care Food Program, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture administered by participating states, provides reimbursements for meals and snacks to eligible children and adults enrolled in care at participating child care centers, in-home daycares, and adult daycare centers.

The focus for one day of training was geared towards food program staff to learn about food safety, efficiency in the kitchen, and standardized recipes, as well as how they can incorporate the Harvest of the Month and Maine Fish Programs into the meals they are feeding the children in their care.

The other training day focused on providers who handle the administration side of CACFP. The CACFP team reviewed the budget tool, agreement errors, and the integrity rule. Participants broke up into 16 groups to discuss topics that affected them. Several reported ideas to the entire group. The CACFP team collected all topics and ideas for further discussion on how to improve things for CACFP sponsors.

The Maine Department of Education’s Child Nutrition team hosts various in-person training opportunities, including culinary and food safety training for school nutrition professionals at its Augusta-based Culinary Classroom, along with other various training opportunities located in different regions throughout the state; the team also records training videos and provides recipes that are accessible as needed via their website. For more information, reach out to the Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team.