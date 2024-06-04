Creatio Announces its Partnership with Peaceful Evolution

The new partnership looks to further expand the number of organizations using no-code to manage their workflows and applications through citizen development

BOSTON, USA, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its partnership with Peaceful Evolution , a consultancy firm that offers the ability to envision, plan and deliver IT solutions. Based in Portugal, the team has been involved in low-code project delivery for almost 20 years and across almost all continents. This partnership will significantly benefit the Creatio community by providing sound expertise, enhanced support, and innovative solutions.Peaceful Evolution boasts a team of certified professionals who has almost two decades of experience in low-code/no-code implementation. That experience allows the company to deliver top notch applications to customers that have a real impact on business operations. Peaceful Evolution finds the best way to reach customers’ goals and to deliver a revolutionary experience to end-users.“We are really happy to be partnering with Creatio, increasing our digital solutions delivery competencies. This partnership will improve our no-code delivery capacity, particularly in CRM, marketing, and sales processes, and in empowering our customers' citizen development ability,” said Sérgio Pereira, Founder & CEO at Peaceful Evolution.Creatio provides its customers with the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through the unique no-code composable architecture that, in Creatio’s opinion, establishes a new era in business automation. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture. With the Quantum architecture, all functionality is available as a set of composable elements. This means that business technologists can use them in any combination to support their unique use cases. By embracing a composable architecture, Creatio empowers no-code creators to seamlessly assemble various components, blocks, and apps to create enterprise-ready solutions that match their unique requirements without coding. All Creatio ready-to-use apps (CRM, vertical apps, etc.) are built using the composable no-code approach."Across the globe, numerous leading organizations are utilizing Creatio’s no-code platform to foster innovation and improve customer experiences. We are excited to partner with Peaceful Evolution to help even more companies globally access cutting-edge, no-code solutions," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit https://www.creatio.com/ About Peaceful EvolutionPeaceful Evolution was born in 2019 but the Team has a story of almost 20 years of delivering projects together.In 2019 we decided to start the adventure of creating our own company, focused on the customer needs and also on the relation between our teams and the customers’ teams, which we believe is the right way.Projects may end, customers may become former customers, but our customers’ feedback and continued relations are our proudest-worn badges.For more information, please visit www.peaceful-evolution.pt