Việt Nam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2024 to honour brokers promoting sustainable development

VIETNAM, June 4 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Real Estate Brokerage Day 2024 will be held on June 28 and 29 in HCM City, and a major highlight will be annual awards honouring brokers that have helped promote the sustainable development of the real estate market.

At a conference to announce the event on Monday, President of the Việt Nam Association of Realtors (VARS) Nguyễn Văn Đính said that along with the development of the property market, brokers have grown in both quantity and quality.

VARS’ statistics show that there are about 40,000 brokers licensed to practice.

The Law on Real Estate Business 2023, which is expected to come into force on January 1, 2025 stipulates that every real estate broker must be certified to practice, which will help put brokerage services on the right track.

Nguyễn Chí Thanh, VARS’s Deputy Chairman, said that the VARS Awards, first organised in 2016, will honour brokerage individuals and organisations that have contributed to the sustainable development of real estate, especially after a difficult year in 2023.

To help grow real estate brokerage as a profession, VARS stated that more exams should be organised to meet the demand.

Currently only 15 out of 63 provinces and cities have organised exams for real estate brokerage certificates. — VNS