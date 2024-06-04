Approval of policy framework for Block B - Ô Môn project

VIETNAM, June 4 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed Official Dispatch No. 361/TTg-CN on June 3, 2024, approving the policy framework on compensation, support and resettlement for the Block B - Ô Môn Pipeline Project.

The Deputy Prime Minister has instructed the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the People's Committees of Cần Thơ, Cà Mau and Kiên Giang provinces and cities to take comprehensive responsibility for the accuracy of the information and data. They are also directed to implement the approved policy framework in accordance with legal regulations.

The Block B - Ô Môn gas-to-power project is a key national energy project with a total investment of nearly US$12 billion. This project includes various components such as gas extraction, pipeline construction and power plants.

The project will have a total investment of approximately $1.277 billion, with the Vietnam Gas Corporation contributing up to 51 percent of the capital. The Vietnam Gas Corporation and its partners will construct an offshore and onshore pipeline system extending about 431 km, along with landfall stations, gas distribution stations, valve stations and auxiliary works to transport gas from Block B to the Ô Môn Power Centre (Cần Thơ city).

The Block B - Ô Môn pipeline project is expected to operate for 23 years, from 2027 to 2049. — VNS