Hải Phòng aims to attract  $2-2.5 billion in foreign investment in 2024

VIETNAM, June 4 - HẢI PHÒNG — The northern port city of Hải Phòng aims to attract US$2-2.5 billion worth of foreign investment by the year-end, Head of the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) Lê Trung Kiên said.

Hải Phòng was considered a bright spot in luring foreign capital and was among the top localities in the country in foreign investment attraction, Kiên told a conference in the city on Tuesday.

He said as of April 20, 2024, the city attracted a total foreign investment of US$253 million, making up 12 per cent of the yearly target.

He added that attracting foreign investment and ensuring sustainable development had become an important goal in the Hải Phòng's socio-economic development.

To reach this goal, Hải Phòng would continue to improve its investment climate while perfecting infrastructure facilitate.

The city prioritises big investors with high capacity, high and environmentally friendly technologies, commitments to transferring technology, and skillful workers, according to Kiên.

It is also seeking investment in the city’s three economic pillars; seaport and logistics, hi-tech industry and processing and manufacturing.

Last year, the city lured 950 foreign-invested projects, worth over $3.44 billion, ranking second among localities nation-wide.

With concerted solutions and a commitment to create the best conditions for investors and businesses, Hải Phòng pledges to become an ideal destination for them with all possible support for their most efficient operations, according to Kiên.— VNS