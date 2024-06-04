Panakeia, LLC Partners with Medasense to Distribute 1st FDA authorized Nociception Monitor in US Government Institutions
Medasense has reached a strategic agreement with Panakeia to distribute Medasense's PMD-200 device to United States government institutions.RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medasense, a pioneer in pain monitoring technology, has announced a strategic agreement with Panakeia, LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and a leading healthcare solutions provider, to distribute Medasense's PMD-200 device to United States government institutions.
The agreement comes as part of Panakeia's commitment to providing state-of-the-art, innovative medical solutions to enhance patient care, particularly in military healthcare settings. The PMD-200 with NOL - Nociception Level Index® is the first FDA-authorized device designed to objectively monitor a patient's pain response under general anesthesia, enabling healthcare professionals to personalize pain management and improve patient outcomes.
"We are thrilled to partner with Medasense to bring the PMD-200 to the US," said Jim Meadows, co-founder of Panakeia. "Ensuring effective pain management is crucial in healthcare, especially in military settings where injuries and surgeries are common and for active-duty soldiers and veterans who suffer greatly from pain and opioid dependence (find reference). The PMD-200 offers a revolutionary, Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered solution for objective pain monitoring, allowing healthcare providers to tailor pain management strategies for each patient."
“Our mission is to help all patients suffer less from pain and the adverse effects of pain medication” said Galit Zuckerman, Medasense founder and CEO. “We are delighted to partner with Panakeia to serve US military personnel and their loved ones.”
NOL monitoring provides a reliable index to objectively detect and quantify noxious stimuli during anesthesia, when patients cannot communicate, guiding the clinical team in tailored opioid dosing for each patient. Studies have shown that NOL-guided analgesia enabled opioid sparing, and other studies have shown how NOL-guided analgesia can reduce postoperative pain scores and improve patient recovery.(1,2)
Through this partnership, Panakeia will introduce and enable access to NOL technology across US government institutions. The collaboration between Panakeia and Medasense represents a significant step forward in pain management technology for the US. By harnessing the power of innovative solutions like the PMD-200, healthcare providers can deliver personalized care to servicemen and women, and veterans, optimizing recovery and reducing postoperative pain.
About Medasense and NOL Technology
Medasense (www.medasense.com) offers a breakthrough technology that enables clinicians to optimize and personalize pain control and avoid overmedication. Medasense’s flagship product, the PMD-200™ with its NOL - Nociception Level Index®, is a unique platform that objectively monitors and quantifies the patient’s pain response by means of artificial intelligence and a proprietary non-invasive sensor platform.
The PMD-200 is used to optimize pain management in critical care and operating rooms settings, where patients are unable to communicate.
Clinical studies have demonstrated its impact on patient safety and outcomes, including opioid sparing and reduced post operative pain.
The PMD-200 is distributed in Europe by Medtronic, is cleared for marketing also in Canada, Latin America, Israel
About Panakeia
Founded by Jim Meadows, a retired U.S. Army Medical Service Corps Officer and Senior Principal of a D.C.-based Congressional Relations and Government Affairs firm and Pamela Jackson, former Vice President of inVENTive Technologies, Panakeia combines a unique blend of medical technology expertise with business acumen and inter-governmental savvy.
Navigating between medical products and the support services for the confluence of industries in both the private and public sectors is at the very core of what Panakeia is all about.
