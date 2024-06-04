Apos® Demonstrates 43% Reduction in Healthcare Utilization and Costs for Patients with Knee and Back Pain

New study shows Apos® treatment reduces healthcare costs by 43% for knee OA & low back pain patients.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published in the Journal of Healthcare Economics Outcomes Research1 highlights the substantial impact of Apos® on healthcare resource utilization (HCRU) in patients with knee OA and low back pain. The study, which analyzed 585 patients before and after using Apos®, found a 43% decrease in overall costs of care (1, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38765914/).

One in 7 US adults has knee osteoarthritis (OA), and almost two-thirds of them suffer from low back pain. OA is the third most rapidly rising condition associated with disability and leads to a significant burden on the healthcare system and society.

Key Research Findings:

79% Reduction in Diagnostic Claims: Patients experienced fewer diagnostic procedures, indicating improved symptom management.

70% Decrease in Outpatient Services: The need for outpatient visits dropped significantly, reflecting enhanced patient outcomes and convenience.

22% Decrease in Non-Operative Treatments: Non-surgical treatment interventions substantially declined.

61% Decrease in Pain Medications: Including an impressive 85% reduction in opioid use, demonstrating better pain control with fewer pharmaceuticals.

44% Decrease in Intra-Articular Injections: The need for joint injections was significantly minimized.

"These findings highlight and strengthen the remarkable effectiveness of Apos® in reducing pain, enhancing patient function (2), and significantly lowering healthcare costs (3). This offers substantial value to insurance providers aiming to optimize their cost of care. Our non-invasive, drug-free approach delivers significant benefits for patients and the entire healthcare system," said Cliff Bleustein, MD, MBA, CEO of AposHealth.

The study highlights Apos®’s potential to revolutionize the management of knee and back pain, offering a viable alternative to traditional treatments that often involve higher costs and greater risks.



About AposHealth

We at AposHealth are passionate about revolutionizing the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions by simply addressing peoples’ gait to help alleviate pain and help them move and live better. Our flagship solution, Apos®, is FDA-cleared to temporarily reduce knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. It can also be used as a general wellness device to help patients live well with lower back and hip pain. With over 120,000 patients treated and over 70 peer-reviewed publications supporting the science behind Apos® as well as its clinical effect, this system—consisting of gait analysis, personalized foot-worn device, and a customized treatment plan—has helped patients worldwide move, live, and thrive.



Visit for more information www.aposhealth.com





