Bryq Recognized as a Core Challenger in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition
The upgrade from last year's position highlights Bryq's outstanding performanceST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bryq, a leading talent intelligence platform, is proud to announce its recognition as a Core Challenger in the latest Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. This significant upgrade from last year's position as a Potential Challenger highlights Bryq's strong track record of customer advocacy and outstanding performance in enterprise talent acquisition.
The Core Challenger status in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition is a major milestone for Bryq. This prestigious recognition is awarded to solutions with consistent performance, strong market presence, and a growing customer base that appreciates the value delivered. Bryq's progression to this category underscores its effectiveness in addressing the needs of large enterprises through its comprehensive and intuitive platform. The solution’s low complexity and cost of ownership make it accessible and attractive to a wide range of organizations, further solidifying its position in the market.
Markellos Diorinos, CEO of Bryq, commented on the achievement: "We are thrilled to be recognized as a Core Challenger in the 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition. This upgrade reflects our team's hard work and dedication to providing a solution that truly meets our customers' needs. Our focus has always been on delivering value through innovation and customer-centricity, and this recognition is a testament to our success in these areas."
“A great candidate experience remains a differentiator in a competitive jobs market,” said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. ”Bryq’s focus on soft skills matching, as well as enhanced candidate engagement, has seen them achieve the status of Core Challenger on this year’s 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition.”
