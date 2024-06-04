Macao honoured as Culture City of East Asia 2025

MACAU, June 4 - The Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) has been awarded the title of Culture City of East Asia 2025.

Macao will continue to make use of its unique blend of Chinese culture and Western culture, along with its extensive international contacts, to deepen further cultural and tourism exchanges in East Asia, with an aim to share the story of China with the world.

Nomination as Culture City of East Asia is via an initiative jointly launched by the leaders of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea, in line with the spirit of trilateral meetings. It is the first international cultural city naming event in Asia, as launched by the three countries, and represents an important achievement in the field of cooperation related to the humanities among the trio.

The Culture City of East Asia 2025 will be officially announced in September, when the 15th Trilateral Cultural Ministers' Meeting will be held in Japan. The MSAR Government is well prepared for the meeting.

The MSAR Government actively prepared for and promoted the bid for the Culture City of East Asia 2025. A dedicated interdisciplinary and interdepartmental working group has been established to oversee the city’s pursuit of that status, and the preparation of relevant activities.

After undergoing preliminary evaluations and on-site visits by the reviewing agencies, a total of six candidate cities were selected to enter the final evaluation stage. In May this year, a delegation led by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U, travelled to Beijing to participate in the final evaluation event for the Culture City of East Asia 2025. They made an introductory presentation and engaged in on-site defence of Macao’s candidacy before a panel of judges.

The MSAR passed the final evaluation with outstanding results, securing the honour of being designated as the Culture City of East Asia for 2025. This achievement complements the ongoing effort to polish Macao’s “golden business card” regarding the city’s status as an international metropolis.

Upon being confirmed as a Culture City of East Asia, the MSAR Government will make use of Macao’s advantage as a key node in the “Belt and Road” initiative, to strengthen international cultural and artistic exchanges. Under the theme of “East Meets West, Asia in Harmony”, a series of activities will be organised throughout a calendar of events, encompassing large-scale cultural expos, international conferences, and intangible cultural heritage showcases, as well as cultural, sports, and tourism events.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government will seize the opportunity of creating – via its status as Culture City of East Asia 2025 – opportunities to expand the city’s urban cultural image, enhance the system for delivery of public cultural services, and enhance construction of infrastructure. The MSAR Government aims to consolidate further Macao’s role as a multicultural exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture, while facilitating exchanges between Chinese and foreign civilisations.

The Culture City of East Asia programme is a showcase for the profound historical and cultural heritage, interconnectedness, and cultural similarities between China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Through cultural, artistic, and tourism exchanges and collaboration, the programme seeks to enhance the international competitiveness of cultural resources in the region.