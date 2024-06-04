Saudi Arabia Warns Against Fraudulent Hajj Companies, Emphasizes Necessity of Hajj Visa

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An authoritative source from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cautioned people planning to perform Hajj this year 1445 Hijri / 2024 AD against falling victim to fake Hajj campaigns circulating on social media. The source stressed that anyone wishing to perform Hajj must obtain a valid Hajj visa issued by Saudi Arabian authorities in coordination with Hajj offices in their countries or via the "Nusuk Hajj" (www.nusuk.sa) platform for nations without such offices.

The source said that the Ministry is closely monitoring advertisements and campaigns from fake social media accounts, often promising cheap Hajj trips. They urge people to be cautious and not engage with such offers.

It's important to note that visas for Umrah, tourism, work, family visit, and transit do not allow one to perform Hajj. The Ministry advises everyone to follow the regulations set by official authorities and avoid dealing with fake companies offering Hajj packages.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also issued a warning to citizens and residents of Mecca regarding the harboring or transporting of individuals who violate Hajj regulations and instructions without a permit or Hajj visa. The authorities emphasized that anyone caught engaging in such activities will face strict penalties.

Violators of Hajj regulations, including citizens, residents, and visitors, are subject to a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals. Residents violating these rules face deportation and a ban from re-entering Saudi Arabia for specified periods. Those who transport violators may be fined up to 50,000 Saudi riyals and imprisoned for up to six months. Additionally, land transport vehicles used in these violations will be confiscated by judicial order, and expatriate violators will be deported and banned from re-entering the Kingdom for specified periods.

//End//