Adobe, Deep Media, Microsoft Execs Highlight Deepfake Detection at UN’s ITU AI for Good Summit in Geneva
Generative AI leaders convene at the ITU AI for Good Summit, hosted by the United Nations, to promote global online safety.GENEVA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Generative AI leaders convened at the ITU AI for Good Summit, hosted by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a specialized agency of the United Nations, to announce groundbreaking collaborative efforts towards enhancing AI and Deepfake Detection standards and global online safety. Experts from Deep Media, Adobe, Microsoft, and China Mobile led a workshop on critical topics including Deepfake Detection, AI Watermarking, Multimedia Authenticity, and Provenance. Through insightful discussions and presentations, they shared cutting-edge perspectives and strategies to combat the spread of misinformation and bolster trust and transparency in the digital media landscape.
Key participants included Leonard Rosenthol, Chief Architect at Adobe, Andrew Jenks, Director of Media Provenance at Microsoft and Chair of the Coalition for Content Authenticity and Provenance (C2PA), and Rijul Gupta, CEO, and Emma Brown, Chief Product Officer of Deep Media. Other notable contributors were Hu Zhengkun, Director of AI Ethics and Governance Research at SenseTime, Jon Geater, Chief Product and Technology Officer at DataTrails, and Touradj Ebrahimi, Professor at EPFL and Executive Chairman of RayShaper SA.
Deepfake Detection is recognized as a vital component in the fight against digital misinformation. Microsoft has made significant strides in forensic analysis, ensuring the integrity of digital content. Adobe, through its leadership in the C2PA, has advanced the development of industry standards for content authenticity. Deep Media is at the forefront with its innovative solutions in Deepfake Detection, offering a user-facing solution that synthesizes these efforts into a comprehensive content moderation platform.
