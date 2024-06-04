New developments a massive boost to housing supply

The 2024-25 State Budget will include $576 million to deliver two major housing developments in Adelaide’s western and southern suburbs.

$425 million will be spent redeveloping 36.4 hectares at Seaton for the construction of around 1,315 homes.

The total development will be comprised of 865 houses and townhouses and 450 apartments, with at least 15 percent to be affordable housing and 30% social housing.

The Seaton site is bordered by Frederick Road, Glenburnie Street, West Lakes Boulevard and Tapleys Hill Road.

388 public homes within the site will be replaced on a 1:1 basis, as part of the suburb’s reimagining with a mix of houses and apartments to suit the changing needs of the tenants.

Urban renewal will result in an additional 26,000 sqm of new public parks, in addition to the existing Pedlar Reserve, enhanced streetscapes and a significant increase in the tree canopy.

It’s expected to be the largest and most complex project of its kind in South Australia since nearby Westwood.

Existing SA Housing Authority tenants will be found alternative accommodation which will gradually occur in stages over the next six years. The process of advising tenants formally began yesterday, in writing, and a dedicated phone line has been established.

The broader community will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the draft master plan through community engagement sessions to be held later this month.

Stage one of the redevelopment is already underway. A 2.1-hectare parcel of land was identified for redevelopment in 2019, with 35 tenancies in this area already relocated. Those homes have been demolished to make way for 137 new dwellings.

An initial 28 homes in this first stage of development go on sale today, with work already underway and the first affordable homes expected to be complete and ready for new residents by the end of 2025.

A further $150 million has been allocated to develop two parcels of vacant land at Port Noarlunga and Noarlunga Downs. The area is approximately 22.8 hectares to the east and west of Lovelock Drive, adjacent to the South Adelaide Football Club.

The project will deliver around 626 new homes – including 80 new SA Housing Authority homes, 15% affordable housing and a minimum of 12.5% new public open space. The affordable homes will be a mix of apartments and townhouses.

Community engagement will begin next month with construction expected to begin in early 2026. The first residents are due to move in in early 2027.

Renewal SA and SA Housing Authority are working with the private sector, Community Housing Providers and the Commonwealth Government for partnership and funding opportunities to deliver both the Seaton and Noarlunga projects.

Drone vision is available for the Seaton and Noarlunga sites.

For concept images of the Seaton development, click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Combined, these projects will deliver more than 1900 homes for South Australians in two highly desirable areas.

They will offer significant new public, social, affordable and market housing, injecting much needed supply into the market.

For thirty years state governments have been cutting the number of public homes. We are turning that around.

We know housing is a key concern, and we will have more to say on this when we deliver our housing roadmap later this month.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

Our housing market is under significant pressure and these two developments will boost supply, especially for affordable housing with a total of 45% affordable housing and social housing at Seaton and 28% affordable and social housing at Noarlunga.

We’ve taken the time to get the Seaton project right, so we can best cater for the current and future needs of the community and we look forward to delivering a huge improvement to the quality and availability of housing in the area.

The government will consult with residents, councils, Community Housing Providers and the private sector and ensure SA Housing Authority residents at Seaton are informed and well supported during the transition which will result in more homes and modern, fit for purpose accommodation.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The area at Seaton is in urgent need of an upgrade and this project is an opportunity to create a vibrant community within a green neighbourhood that will feature more open space and trees.

Noarlunga Downs will turn an empty paddock into important housing stock to deliver a better outcome for the local community.

Many of the current housing challenges facing South Australia are a result of supply failing to keep up with increasing demand, so we are actively pursuing projects like Seaton and Noarlunga and will have further details on the steps we are taking to address the housing crisis at the Premier’s Housing Roadmap at the end of the month.