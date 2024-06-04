Cholangiocarcinoma Market Forecast 2034: FDA, EMA and PDMA Approvals, Epidemiology, Therapies, Companies by DelveInsight

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis

Cholangiocarcinoma companies are AstraZeneca, Power Life Sciences, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Taiho Oncology, Eisai, TransThera Sciences, Incyte, Roche, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Cholangiocarcinoma market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Cholangiocarcinoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Cholangiocarcinoma market.

• According to DelveInsight, Cholangiocarcinoma market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2034.

• In 2021, the total Cholangiocarcinoma market size was USD 786.1 million which is expected to rise during the study period (2020-2034).

• Leading Cholangiocarcinoma companies working in the market are AstraZeneca, Decalth Systems, Power Life Sciences, Genfit, Servier Affaires Médicales, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

• Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), LYTGOBI (futibatinib), and others.

• On March 2024, Genfit announced an open-label, multicenter Phase 1b/2a study to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and efficacy of GNS561 in combination with trametinib in Advanced KRAS Mutated Cholangiocarcinoma after failure of standard-of-care first line therapy.

• On Feb 2024, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc announced a Phase III, Randomized, Controlled, Global Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Oral Tinengotinib versus Physician's Choice in Subjects with Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR)-altered, Chemotherapy- and FGFR Inhibitor-Refractory/Relapsed Cholangiocarcinoma

• On March 2023, Power Life Sciences Inc announced a Clinical Study Experiences of Cholangiocarcinoma Patients to Identify Trial Attributes Affecting Completion Rates for Specific Demographic Groups.

Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, is a rare but aggressive form of cancer originating in the bile ducts, which transport bile from the liver to the small intestine. This cancer is classified into three types based on its location: intrahepatic (within the liver), perihilar (at the liver's hilum), and distal (further down the bile duct). The majority of cholangiocarcinomas are adenocarcinomas, which arise from the mucus glands in the bile duct.

Risk factors for cholangiocarcinoma include primary sclerosing cholangitis, chronic liver disease, bile duct cysts, liver flukes, and certain genetic conditions. Symptoms often appear late and may include jaundice, abdominal pain, weight loss, and itching, making early detection challenging.

Diagnosis typically involves imaging studies such as MRI, CT scans, and cholangiography, along with biopsy and blood tests. Treatment options vary depending on the cancer's stage and location but may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapies. Liver transplantation is an option for some patients with early-stage disease.

Despite advances in treatment, the prognosis for cholangiocarcinoma remains poor, emphasizing the need for ongoing research and improved therapeutic strategies. Early diagnosis and multidisciplinary care are crucial for enhancing patient outcomes.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market

The Cholangiocarcinoma market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Cholangiocarcinoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current Cholangiocarcinoma therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Cholangiocarcinoma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Cholangiocarcinoma market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Cholangiocarcinoma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

The Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Cholangiocarcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Cholangiocarcinoma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Cholangiocarcinoma drugs recently launched in the Cholangiocarcinoma market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Cholangiocarcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Cholangiocarcinoma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Development Activities

The Cholangiocarcinoma report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Cholangiocarcinoma key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Cholangiocarcinoma treatment markets in the upcoming years are AstraZeneca, Decalth Systems, Power Life Sciences, Genfit, Servier Affaires Médicales, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences, Incyte Corporation, Roche, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, and Others.

Cholangiocarcinoma Report Key Insights

1. Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Population

2. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Cholangiocarcinoma Market

4. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Opportunities

6. Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Analysis

8. Cholangiocarcinoma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Cholangiocarcinoma Market

