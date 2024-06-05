Origin Medical Announces Appointment of Stephen Bruso and Mike Butler to Board of Directors

The new Board, comprised of leaders with deep experience in healthcare, will help oversee and guide Origin Medical’s strategy and performance.

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Origin Medical, a pioneer in advancing AI in prenatal care, has announced the addition of Stephen Bruso of Morningside Ventures and Mike Butler, former President of Providence Health, to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephen and Mike to our Board of Directors," said Jens Thang, co-founder and CEO of Origin Medical. "Both bring a unique perspective and wealth of experience that will be instrumental in steering our company towards our mission of advancing maternal health equity by improving access to quality prenatal care with AI."

Stephen Bruso plays a significant role at Morningside Ventures, where his expertise lies in investments within the biopharma and digital health sectors. Morningside is a technology and life science venture investment firm founded in 1986 by the Chan family. The firm focuses on start-up technology companies founded on novel scientific discoveries and has an investment footprint in North America, Europe, and Greater China. The founders of Morningside made a gift to Harvard University, which renamed its public health school the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Mike Butler has served in several key executive positions, including President, COO, and CFO, during his tenure at Providence Health. Under his guidance, the organization experienced remarkable expansion, growing from a $2 billion organization to generating $25 billion in annual revenue, making it the third-largest health system in the U.S. He currently serves as an operating partner at the private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson, & Stowe, specializing in offering guidance on acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic investments within the healthcare service and technology sectors.

“It’s an honor to be part of the Origin Medical team and its incredible mission to give every child the opportunity to live the fullest life possible,” said Mike Butler.

About Origin Medical

Origin Medical, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is driven by a mission to advance maternal health equity by improving access to quality prenatal care with artificial intelligence.

By combining the knowledge of healthcare and AI, it is on a journey to build state-of-the-art solutions aimed at supporting a broad spectrum of healthcare providers in rural and urban communities, allowing them to practice at the top of their licenses. With AI in the imaging workflow, clinicians can more confidently deliver timely interventions, enhance pregnancy outcomes, identify high-risk pregnancies to reduce maternal mortality, and significantly lower infant mortality rates.