Origin Health Rebrands as Origin Medical

Origin Health rebrands to Origin Medical in alignment with its mission to advance maternal health equity by improving access to quality prenatal care with AI.

Origin Medical, formerly known as Origin Health, a pioneer in advancing AI in prenatal care, has announced a rebrand to evolve alongside the dynamic healthcare industry and reflect the company's mission and core values.

The company’s new name, Origin Medical, maintains the organization's focus on early life and its commitment to ensure every expectant mother globally receives the highest quality of standardized, reliable prenatal care. This is all made possible through Origin Medical's state-of-the-art AI solutions.

The vibrant hues of blue and white in the new logo symbolize trust, reliability, and transparency—values the company recognizes as paramount in prenatal care, both for expecting mothers and maternal health practitioners. These core values are the guiding principles of Origin Medical's ethos and commitment to the community they serve. The Morse code elements represent the initials 'O', M', 'A', and ‘I’, which stand for Origin, Medical, Artificial, and Intelligence, respectively.

“The rebrand highlights our mission to advance maternal health equity by improving access to quality prenatal care with AI.” said Jens Thang, co-founder and CEO of Origin Medical. “The U.S. is grappling with a growing maternal health crisis, as 7 million women in their childbearing years live in regions lacking sufficient or completely lacking maternity healthcare. We believe that our brand reinforces our commitment to provide quality prenatal care to every mother, regardless of the region.”

“Origin Medical’s ability to create access to highly efficient and effective prenatal care for every expecting mother is one of the most transformational outcomes within US healthcare today.” said Mike Butler, former President of Providence Healthcare, one of the largest health systems in the U.S. “Their technology is enabling a new standard of care that will give every mother and child the opportunity to live the healthiest life possible. In addition to enabling greater access and better outcomes, the company will also lead to a lower lifetime cost of healthcare care in all populations and, most importantly, in those populations served by Medicaid.”

Origin Medical is supported by Origin Medical Research Lab, a research arm that sits at the heart of Origin Medical's innovation ecosystem, bringing together the brightest minds at the intersection of AI and healthcare to fulfill Origin Medical’s mission to advance maternal health equity across the globe.

About Origin Medical

Origin Medical, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, is driven by a mission to advance maternal health equity by improving access to quality prenatal care with artificial intelligence.

By combining the knowledge of healthcare and AI, it is on a journey to build state-of-the-art solutions aimed at supporting a broad spectrum of healthcare providers in rural and urban communities, allowing them to practice at the top of their licenses. With AI in the imaging workflow, clinicians can more confidently deliver timely interventions, enhance pregnancy outcomes, identify high-risk pregnancies to reduce maternal mortality, and significantly lower infant mortality rates.