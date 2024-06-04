LOTUSSHARK ACQUIRES MOVIE PROMOTIONS AGENCY, THE OWENS GROUP
Woman-owned Creative Content Studio acquires film promotions agency. LotusShark has announced the acquisition of The Owens Group, a renowned promotions agency.
I could not be more thrilled about our merger acquisition with The Owens Group. Together, we'll offer unmatched services and opportunities for our clients & partners.”CINCINNATI, OH, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The woman-owned creative content studio, LotusShark, has officially announced the acquisition/merger of The Owens Group. Doris Owens, who founded The Owens Group in 1983, has announced her retirement after 40 years of running an agency specializing in the publicity and promotions for major movie studios.
Doris Owens believed that LotusShark was the right fit to continue the legacy of The Owens Group brand. LotusShark, owned by Aymie Majerski, will now launch a new division that complements the agency’s existing work in offering creative media services and film production.
"I could not be more thrilled about our merger acquisition with The Owens Group. I've always admired Doris and her team for their exceptional work in entertainment. They complement LotusShark's expertise perfectly. Together, we'll offer unmatched services and opportunities for our clients & partners.”
Cicely Enriquez, who started with The Owens Group in 2000, is now part of the LotusShark team and will lead the new division as Head of Publicity and Promotions. She will continue to manage studio clients and help expand services to prospective entertainment, culture, and lifestyle clients.
About LotusShark
LotusShark is a woman-owned content studio specializing in creative strategy, social media content management, cinematic production, post-production, and project development services. With a team of dedicated creatives, we embrace a holistic total production philosophy, seamlessly integrating our services into the essence of your brand.
About The Owens Group
The Owens Group, a Cincinnati based agency, has been providing clients with public relations support for over 30 years. Starting out with Warner Bros. in 1983, Doris Owens and her team built TOG into a full-service agency handling several major movie studios along with additional entertainment and leisure clients. The Owens Group has been providing an unparalleled level of service to local, regional, and national companies, ensuring that each campaign positions them in the most effective and creative manner.
