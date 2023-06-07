OVER-THE-RHINE INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES 2023 FILM LINE-UP AND P&G SPONSORED PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN TICKETING
More than fifty films celebrating diversity, inclusion, disability rights, and our shared humanity
Gala and Film Tickets are on sale now at otrfilmfest.org. New this year: Procter & Gamble, Festival gold sponsor, and long-time supporter, is proud to sponsor “Pay-What-You-Can” single film tickets.”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Named one of the top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the world by MovieMaker Magazine, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival has officially announced a showcase of independent films for the highly-anticipated Festival that will occur July 6-8, 2023.
With a rigorous film screening and selection process that rivals film festivals like Sundance, Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival, organized by LADD (Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled), received hundreds of entries from around the world. The film line-up was unveiled May 23, 2023, in partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Festival bronze sponsor, during a launch event at The Greg C. Carmichael Atrium, followed by a party on Fountain Square. During the launch, local director Blis DeVault shared her experience of creating the documentary A Slice of Pie, featuring Erin and Robert Lockridge, from Norwood, Ohio who were also present. A Slice of Pie tells the story of the Lockridge’s pay-as-you-can pizza parlor that turned the value and devaluation of our culture on its head.
Okay! The ASD Band Film is the opening night headliner, following the star-studded gala. The film follows members of The ASD Band, four talented autistic musicians, as they embark upon the challenging journey of writing their first original album and gearing up to perform in their first live show. Other film highlights include The Year Between, The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster, and 9-5: The Story of a Movement.
The Festival aims to use the power of storytelling to bring people together and celebrate our shared humanity. Screening venues include Cincinnati Music Hall, The Art Academy of Cincinnati, The Woodward Theater, and Contemporary Arts Center, among others during the three-day Festival.
“Procter & Gamble is honored to support the Film Festival because we have a commitment to building a Disability Confident world,” says Barbara Hauser, Senior Community Relations Manager at Procter & Gamble. “A key to the success of our work at Procter & Gamble is that every day, we are inspired and driven by the unique talents and diverse perspectives of our employees. This commitment leads to accessible innovation in our products, services, and communication.”
Hauser continues: “Pay-What-You-Can tickets removes financial barriers so that all people have access to these incredible stories.”
About Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival
In 2022, Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, was named one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the world (yes, WORLD) by MovieMaker Magazine. Experience the Festival for yourself this July 6–8 in the heart of the Over-the-Rhine district of Cincinnati.
The Festival, organized by leading disability services and advocacy organization LADD, is known as the nation’s premier inclusion and diversity film festival led by the disability community. The mission of this film festival is to create a sense of shared humanity through stories, conversations, and action. The Festival is focused on giving a voice to the voiceless, empowering filmmakers who are more often than not forced into the margins of media, and telling untold stories that deserve to be heard. LADD brings the Festival to Cincinnati to continue the discussion of diversity and reframe how disability is represented in the entertainment industry.
Learn more at otrfilmfest.org
About LADD
Guided by the belief that every person has ability and value, LADD empowers adults with developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect. Founded in 1975, the Cincinnati non-profit now supports over 650 adults experiencing disabilities through housing, employment, and meaningful community engagement programs. Over-The-Rhine Film Festival, organized by LADD, uses cinema as a tool to build empathy and create experiences for filmmakers and audiences that expand well beyond the screen. Over-The-Rhine Film Festival, organized by LADD, held in the diverse neighborhood of Over-The-Rhine, is the first and only diversity-driven film festival led by people from the disability community.
Learn more at laddinc.org
