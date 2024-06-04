Mindtech launches synthetic data training packs on Snowflake Marketplace

Synthetic invoice that has simulated rips and stains This shows a synthetic invoice, that has been annotated with bounding boxes

Mindtech's curated datapack of synthetic invoices, including degraded documents offer a privacy compliant method to train AI based document processing systems

SHEFFIELD, UK, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindtech, the developer of the world's leading end-to-end synthetic data creation platform for training AI vision systems, today announced that it has launched synthetic data training packs on Snowflake Marketplace.

Joint Mindtech and Snowflake customers can now leverage synthetic data document packs, enabling them to train AI vision systems faster and more accurately for specific use cases. This is particularly important as many real-world documents are bound by GDPR and privacy laws.

For example, the data packs include invoice documentation with fully simulated degradation (i.e. different angles, shadows, watermarks, grease stains). This synthetic data can help users train vision systems on a range of corner cases without needing access to a large number of real-world invoices with similar degradation.

Chris Longstaff, VP of Product at Mindtech, commented: “Having access to compliant, representative data is essential for organisations to train their AI vision systems accurately. As a leading marketplace, Snowflake is empowering Mindtech to reach companies globally who need access to synthetic data. Snowflake’s Marketplace brings mutually beneficial opportunities to Mindtech and Snowflake customers, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration in the coming months.”

Tony Young, EMEA Partner Development Director - Data Products at Snowflake, added: “Mindtech’s synthetic data training packs expand the type of data joint customers can take advantage of on our Marketplace. We’re pleased to be have Mindtech join us in our mission to empower organisations to unlock their data to drive business value”

To find out more, visit the Mindtech listing here https://tinyurl.com/MindtechSnowflakeInvoices1

-END-

About Mindtech

Mindtech Global is the developer of intelligently engineered synthetic data, enabling better AI models through data analysis, visualisation and curation. Mindtechs Data Ops Platform delivers a step change in the way AI vision systems are trained, helping computers understand and predict human interactions in applications ranging across retail, smart home, healthcare and smart cities.

Mindtech is headquartered in the UK and is funded by investors including Mercia, Deeptech Labs, In-Q-Tel , Appen and Edge

Interviews, media images and demos are available on request. www.mindtech.global

Mindtech Synthetic Invoice Datapack on Snowflake