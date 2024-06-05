Producers Announce Development of Film on Maurice Hunter Story “Paving The Road To Gold”

Match Point Set

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherisse Wilson Goedhart, Janie Bradford, and Kaye Porter are thrilled to announce that they are in the process of developing a film based on the inspiring life of Maurice “Mo” Hunter, the first Black player to win the men’s singles championship title in the Michigan Open Tennis Championship in 1979 and 1981.

The movie, titled “Paving The Toad To Gold”, will chronicle Maurice Hunter’s journey from poverty to prominence on the court. Despite facing discrimination and inequities, Maurice achieved some remarkable victories against top-ranked players, including a memorable match against Steve Krulevitz at the Washington Star International Tennis Tournament qualifiers.

“When Maurice won that match against Krulevitz, it was a turning point in his career,” said producer and sister Cherisse Wilson Goedhart. “It was a moment of validation for him as a player, and we are excited to bring this incredible story to the big screen.”

The film is set to begin production in 2025 and will highlight Maurice Hunter’s determination, perseverance, and talent on the tennis court. “His triumphs and struggles will serve as a powerful reminder of the impact of representation and the importance of breaking down barriers in sports,” said producer Kaye Porter.

“We are honored to be able to tell Maurice’s story and to shine a light on the challenges he faced as a trailblazing Black athlete in the world of tennis,” said producer Janie Bradford. “His journey is one of resilience and triumph, and we hope that this film will inspire and uplift audiences everywhere.”

Stay tuned for more updates on “Paving The Road To Gold” as production continues to move forward. This is a story that deserves to be shared with the world, and we are excited to bring it to life on the big screen.

For more information, please contact Cherisse Wilson Goedhart at The CMG Company Film Productions