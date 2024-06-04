Collectible Guitars (including rare Peavey EVH Wolfgang), Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, David Webb jewels, Jaguar XK8
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings Auctions Inc. in collaboration with Kings Auctions Las Vegas, present their next auction event on June 9, 2024 at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. The event includes over 100 collectible guitars including a rare Peavey EVH Wolfgang electric guitar, a men's Patek Philippe Nautilus Baguette Diamond watch, a David Webb men's sapphire and diamond ring, a Jaguar XK8, and many other collectibles.
Lot 7 is the 18K Rose Gold Patek Philippe Nautilus Baguette Diamond Watch with 92 carats that retails for $358,000.00
Lot 8 features an 18 carat gold David Webb diamond and cabochon Burmese sapphire men's ring. Original purchase price was $75,000.00
Lot 9 is a very clean low mileage 2003 Jaguar XK8, 2 door coupe, with 4.2L V8
Lot 10 features a beautiful, light brown, round brilliant-cut diamond weighing 3.02 carats, set in 14k gold with GIA Report.
Lot 11 showcases a Charles Umlauf signed sculpture with value in the range of $45,000.00
Other collectible guitars include:
Lot 212, a Martin & Co D-18 1975 Acoustic Guitar
Lot 218, Alvarez 12 String Acoustic Guitar Model 521412
Lot 228, 2012 PRS P22 Electric Guitar
Lot 233, 1987 Ibanez Jem 777 (Steve Vai Model) Electric Guitar
Lot 23, 5 2006 Eastman Uptown Model AR910CE Acoustic Electric Guitar
Lot 264, Peavey EVH Wolfgang Electric Guitar "Rare" USA Model Peavey EVH Wolfgang Electric Guitar "Rare" USA Model, 8 digit serial number beginning with 9100 and patent pending on headstock, both indicating "Super Rare".
Other collectibles include Louis Vuitton trunks, Nancy Gonzales sable handbag, Elizabeth Locke signature jewelry, art by Erte, Hermes scarves, and other treasures.
Coming soon is the highly anticipated Michael Jackson signed art and throne from the 2014 Billboard Music awards.
At the top of Kings-Auctions.com home page look for and click our "June 9 Guitar & Luxury Auction" red button to sign up and bid. Absentee bids welcomed. This is an online auction only.
