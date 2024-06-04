Submit Release
Adrian Pokharel, Candidate for Virginia's 10th District, Turns in Assault Rifle and Calls for Sensible Gun Laws

GAINESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrian Pokharel Turns in Assault Rifle and Calls for Sensible Gun Laws

Adrian Pokharel, Democratic candidate for Virginia's 10th District, took a bold step today by turning in his assault rifle to the local police in Gainesville. "I support the Second Amendment, but with rights come responsibilities, which means banning weapons of war that can cause mass casualties in our neighborhoods" Pokharel stated.

As a combat veteran and intelligence officer, who advocates for public health and safety, Pokharel emphasized the urgent need for sensible gun laws. He supports implementing strict background checks, mandatory waiting periods, and properly recorded transactions of gun sales. "We are spending too much time and energy debating how to control women's bodies instead of protecting lives from the epidemic of gun violence," he added.

Pokharel is calling for a national movement to prioritize public safety over politics. He believes we need to start practicing what we preach and he encourages all leaders to put people before politics and make real progress in passing sensible gun laws.

In a direct appeal to the White House and political leaders, Pokharel emphasized the need for immediate action to address gun violence and ensure safer communities. "Together, we can create a future where our children do not have to live in fear of gun violence," he concluded.


