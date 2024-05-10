Adrian Pokharel, U.S. Army Captain (Ret.), Launches Digital Campaign Ad for U.S. Congress in VA-10
Adrian Pokharel, U.S. Army Captain (Ret.), Afghanistan Combat Veteran and former CIA Officer, A Career Dedicated to Securing AmericaGAINESVILLE, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adrian Pokharel, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Virginia's 10th district open seat, launched his first digital ad.
The Adrian Pokharel for U.S. Congress campaign is proud to announce the launch of our first campaign video ad titled “Fighting for Democracy”. The 15-second campaign video ad highlights the reasons Adrian Pokharel is running for the U.S. House.
"I’m a U.S. Army veteran, Afghanistan combat soldier and former NSA & CIA officer. I have dedicated my 20+ year career to the security of the United States. Now, I want to continue my service to our county in the United States Congress," stated Adrian Pokharel.
Pokharel continued, "When elected, I will prioritize improving mental healthcare, lowering the costs of healthcare, women's reproductive rights, creating good-paying jobs, strengthening labor unions, advocating for veterans, teachers & first responders and securing our democracy. I will work hard every day to make sure our government works for and represents all Americans."
Learn more about Adrian Pokharel at www.adrianpokharel.com and for the latest information follow Adrian Pokharal on X / Twitter at www.x.com/adrianapokharel
Adrian Pokharel is a retired member of the United States Army and former NSA & CIA Officer. Use of his military rank, job titles, and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army, the Department of Defense, the National Security Agency or the Central Intelligence Agency.
