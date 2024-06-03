Completion of Ililani Condominium Project Celebrated in Downtown Kakaʻako

Posted on Jun 3, 2024 in Main

Governor Josh Green, M.D., and other government officials joined the developers of the Ililani condominium project to celebrate the completion of the 328-unit project in Kakaʻako on Friday, May 17.

Ililani boasts 328 total units, with 197 deemed affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments. The development at Keawe and Pohukaina streets provides crucial housing opportunities for local families in the heart of one of the fastest growing neighborhoods on Oʻahu.

“Making housing more affordable for working-class families so they can realize their dream of owning their first home is so heartwarming and will go a long way in addressing the affordable housing crisis,” said Governor Green.

HHFDC reviewed, approved and transmitted the developer’s application requesting exemptions from several developer fees and charges to the Honolulu City Council, which subsequently approved the exemptions. Similarly, a number of exemptions from zoning and land-use regulations were granted with the concurrence of the state Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority.

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent surge in mortgage rates, developer and local architect Kenneth Chang and his team worked tirelessly with HHFDC to bring this project to fruition.

Prices for one-bedroom units start at $477,500 and two-bedroom units are available from $582,100. Fourteen units remain available for purchase – 10 of them affordable and four of them market. Interested buyers can find more information at https://liveililani.com/.

The grand opening featured a Hawaiian blessing and untying of a maile lei led by Kahu Kordell Kekoa.

“We are thrilled to unveil Ililani, which will help families live and thrive in the community they call home,” Chang said. “This development is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together to address the pressing issue of affordable housing.”