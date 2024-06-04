Regenx Announces Expiry of MCTO

Submit Release
EDMONTON, Alberta, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXT) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that, further to its news releases dated April 12, May 1, May 13, May 24 and May 29, 2024, its principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission, has confirmed that the management cease trade order that was issued on May 1, 2024, will no longer be in effect as of June 3, 2024.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the Clean Tech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

