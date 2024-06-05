AMAX Announces High Density, Scale-Out Server Portfolio Featuring Intel® Xeon® 6700-Series Processor with E-cores
AMAX, a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance, introduces a portfolio of server systems featuring the Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processor with E-cores.
AMAX Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE:6933)FREMONT, CA, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMAX, a Titanium-level member of the Intel Partner Alliance and leader in IT and AI infrastructure solutions, unveils its latest server portfolio designed for advanced AI applications and enhanced data center performance. These new systems, powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processor, are engineered to meet the rigorous demands of modern enterprise companies, cloud service providers, and data centers, optimizing both workload management and energy efficiency.
Modular Design for Custom Solutions
AMAX's approach integrates solutions at scale for CPU and GPU systems that make use of the capabilities of the Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processors.
Learn more about the AMAX X14 platform.
AMAX is advancing performance-per-watt ratios with its newest systems powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processor with E-cores, designed specifically for applications in cloud services, network management, data analytics, and expansive workload environments. These systems enhance core density per rack unit, delivering optimized performance for tasks that manage multiple concurrent instances without the need for extensive computing power.
Enhanced Performance and Efficiency
AMAX’s Intel® Xeon® 6700-series processor-based systems significantly boost core density per rack unit, ideal for multi-instance environments requiring optimal energy efficiency. These systems deliver up to 2.5x better rack density and improve performance per watt by over 2.4x compared to previous generations, highlighting substantial advancements in processing power.
The Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, compatible with AMAX’s extensive server selection, enable straightforward architectural upgrades with minimal software adjustments. These systems incorporate advanced security features and adhere to open industry standards, ensuring efficient rack-scale implementation.
Comprehensive Server Portfolio
AMAX’s Intel® Xeon® 6700 series processor-based Server Portfolio:
ServMax® 8U Multi-Node– AMAX’s high-performance, density-optimized, and energy-efficient multi-node platform optimized for AI, Data Analytics, HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise workloads. AMAX’s Multi-node servers deliver the industry's highest rack level core density – 120 nodes per rack can contain up to 34,560 CPU cores.
Petascale Storage – Industry-leading storage density and performance with EDSFF E1.S and E3.S drives, allowing increased capacity and performance in a single 1U or 2U chassis. New Petascale storage systems will also feature the DC-MHS architecture.
ServMax® H – Flagship performance rackmount servers are built to take on the most demanding workloads along with the storage & I/O flexibility that provides a custom fit for a wide range of application needs.
ServMax® CDC – All-in-one platform for cloud data centers, based on the OCP Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) with flexible I/O and storage configurations and dual AIOM slots (PCIe 5.0; OCP 3.0 compliant) for maximum data throughput.
ServMax® Single/Dual Socket Multi-Node – 2U 2-Node or 4-Node platform providing superior density, performance, and serviceability with dual processors per node and hot-swappable tool-less design. These systems are ideal for cloud, storage, and media workloads.
ServMax® Single Socket Multi-Node – Purpose-built for single-processor performance and memory density, featuring front (cold aisle) hot-swappable nodes and front or rear I/O for easier serviceability.
ServMax® H-E – Delivers the power and flexibility of our flagship Hyper family optimized for deployment in edge environments. Edge-friendly features include a short-depth chassis and front I/O, making Hyper-E suitable for edge data centers and telco cabinets.
Enterprise Storage – Optimized for large-scale object storage workloads, utilizing 3.5" spinning media for high density and exceptional TCO. Front and top-loading configurations provide easy access to drives, while tool-less brackets simplify maintenance.
Visit AMAX at Computex 2024
Discover AMAX’s innovative solutions in AI liquid cooling and industrial HPC at Computex (June 4-7). Visit Booth M1110 Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1) to see how our IntelliRack Solutions are reshaping the future of liquid cooling in data centers. Designed for optimal efficiency and reliability, these systems are ready to integrate with the latest processor technology such as the Intel® Xeon® 6 processors, enhancing their capability to handle demanding computing environments. Learn more at https://www.amax.com/events/computex-taipei/
Andrew Lekashman
AMAX Engineering
+1 (510) 651-8886
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube