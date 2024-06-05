THE WA STATE LEADERSHIP BOARD (WSLB) CELEBRATES THEIR LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AT ANNUAL PROGRAM CELEBRATION DAY

OLYMPIA , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) experienced an unforgettable day of celebration on May 18th, 2024, as they hosted their annual Program Celebration Day event from 10 AM to 3 PM. This year, the WSLB had something special for their program participants and their families – a full day at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB)WSLB, a state trustee agency, specializes in delivering equitable leadership development programs for Washington, including the Washington World Fellows, Boundless Washington, and Compassion Scholars programs.

The event began at 10 AM with a main ceremony, where the WSLB introduced program participants' accomplishments and stories from various programs offered. Their program participants worked hard and were proud to showcase their achievements, only furthering the WSLB’s belief that to change the world, we need to start by empowering young leaders.

At noon, the WSLB provided box lunches for all their guests, offering a chance to enjoy a delicious meal while mingling with other attendees. The event resumed at 1 PM with more exciting activities and a program guardian Q&A session.

The WSLB’s annual Program Celebration Day was a celebration of their program participants, their accomplishments, and their empowering leadership programs. The WSLB is grateful for the support received over the years and is thrilled to welcome next year’s program participants to this extraordinary event.

For more information, please visit the WSLB’s website [www.washingtonleaders.org] or follow them on social media @TheWALeaders.