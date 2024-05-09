TEAM SPORTS AND MENTORING (TEAM S.A.M.) AND WA STATE LEADERSHIP BOARD, ANNOUNCE GRANT RECIPIENTS, OPENS APPLICATION

Each of these organizations embodies the spirit of community and inclusivity that Team S.A.M. stands for.” — Audrey Baker, Executive Director of the WSLB

OLYMPIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Sports And Mentoring (Team S.A.M.), a sports mentoring program administered by the Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB), recently awarded three Washington State 501(c)(3) organizations $5,000 in grant monies. These monies support the inclusion of underserved youth in their local sports teams and aim to break down barriers to participation in their communities.

By state statute, Team S.A.M. receives funding from specialty license plate sales from the Seattle Mariners.

The three celebrated organizations receiving these grants are Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, Rainier Athletes, and Spokane Youth Sports Association.

The Northwest Association for Blind Athletes adaptive sports and youth development programming offers individuals who are blind or visually impaired opportunities to participate in more than 20 year-round sports and physical activities. These weekly events serve as opportunities for youth to build confidence, self-esteem, independence, and community among their peers.

The mission of Rainier Athletes is to affirm our youth’s sense of purpose and belonging by intentionally connecting their core community of teachers, coaches, families, and mentors.

The mission of Spokane Youth Sports Association is to provide sports activities for all youth where everyone plays, develops skills, is taught good sportsmanship, and learns the value of being a team player.

Audrey Baker, Executive Director of the WSLB, expressed her enthusiasm for the selected organizations. “Each of these organizations embodies the spirit of community and inclusivity that Team S.A.M. stands for. Their dedication to empowering youth through sports builds essential life skills around leadership and teamwork. We are thrilled to support their efforts as they create more inclusive and supportive environments for our state’s young leaders.”

In addition to announcing Team S.A.M. grant recipients, the WSLB is pleased to open the Q2 application cycle for the Team S.A.M. program. Applications are now being accepted through May 31, 2024.

Applications for Q3 will be open July 1, 2024 – August 31, 2024.

More details and the grant application link can be found at teamsam.org

Team S.A.M. is designed to enable eligible nonprofit community-based organizations to provide opportunities through grant-based funding for underserved youth to join local sports teams or otherwise participate in the area of sports. The goals of this program are to support youth in building self-confidence by developing skills in the areas of goal setting, and collaboration, promote healthy lifestyle choices through forming positive relationships with peers and family, and achieve education success through leadership and mentoring.