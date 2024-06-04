Witness New Mexico’s first line of emergency response at Explora’s STEM in First Responders Day: Saturday, June 22, 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, June 22nd, Explora is partnering with Sandia National Laboratories to showcase many of New Mexico’s first and best lines of emergency response in a crisis. The variety of participants includes the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the National Weather Service of Albuquerque, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Albuquerque Police Department, the New Mexico State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council and more.
The second iteration of this annual favorite, STEM in First Responders Day highlights the innovative ways in which first responders utilize STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) in their pivotal work that serves the community daily. It also honors the importance and valor of these service professionals within New Mexico while demonstrating to youth the potential of exciting career options they have yet to explore.
Dr. Kenneth Armijo, Principal Scientist and R&D Engineer at Sandia National Laboratory, and Explora board member who championed STEM in First Responders Day for two years now, states that “this event is particularly special since it highlights the critical work that our first responders perform to keep us safe and healthy using STEM. Sandia National Laboratories for example has been involved in first responder STEM work, helping take tech from lab coats to the boots on the ground. This event also showcases the varieties of STEM jobs that are heavily relied upon within Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue as well as EMTs. Having worked with forensics and bomb squad groups, it’s great to hear kids say they want to learn science so they can become a cop and more!”
Visitors and families who come to Explora on June 22 from 10 am to 2 pm can meet and chat with the first responders directly, witnessing firsthand their work with robotics, forensics, advanced technology, bomb-sniffing K9s, drones, interactive models, and equipment, with plenty of engaging hands-on activities and a variety of service vehicles to tour. Personnel, displays, and information galore will be dispersed throughout the lower level of the museum and the immediate parking grounds nearest the building.
For More Information, Contact: Amythyst Marciano, Marketing & Communications Manager, 505-582-9720, amarciano@explora.us
###
About Explora: Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque, with a mission of creating opportunities for inspirational discovery and the joy of lifelong learning through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM). Explora serves thousands of people of all backgrounds each year and is dedicated to improving New Mexico’s educational and economic outcomes. The 30,000 square foot museum houses over 250 hands-on, interactive exhibits set across two floors, and includes notable additions like the new X Studio Teen Center and Brillante Early Learning and Childhood Center. Programs center upon STEAM partnerships, camps, outreach, adults only events, professional development, and community engagement throughout New Mexico.
