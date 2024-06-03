New Saskatchewan Chief Coroner Appointed

CANADA, June 3 - Released on June 3, 2024

Jeff Wagner has been appointed Chief Coroner for Saskatchewan, effective July 22, 2024, following Chief Coroner Chief Clive Weighill’s retirement in February 2024.

Wagner is the former Superintendent of the Community Services Division of the Regina Police Service. Previously, he managed the Major Crimes/Vulnerable Services Division and South District Division within the Regina Police Service, where he gained valuable experience managing death investigations and working with stakeholders, communities and families.

“Mr. Wagner has a proven track record of building strong relationships with community stakeholders,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said. “I am confident in his ability to lead the Coroners Service and maintain its high standards of public service.”

Wagner holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Human Justice and an Advanced Certificate in Police Studies from the University of Regina, as well as a wide variety of management and police training certificates that he has earned throughout his career.

In addition to his work experience, Wagner has been awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Saskatchewan Protective Services Medal, and the Police Exemplary Service Medal.

