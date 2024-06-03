Lower Salmon River from Rice Creek Bridge to Time Zone Bridge Closes to Chinook Salmon Fishing

The lower Salmon River from Rice Creek Bridge to Time Zone Bridge will close immediately (June 3, 2024) to all fishing for Chinook Salmon. This closure was made to protect returns of Chinook Salmon destined for the upper Salmon and South Fork Salmon rivers. Data collected from Bonneville dam indicates that not enough fish are returning to these areas to make broodstock needs. As such, efforts need to occur to protect these fish as they migrate up the Salmon River.

Typically, it takes Chinook Salmon 7-10 days to travel from Lower Granite Dam to Rice Creek Bridge where the Rapid River Run fishery begins. Fish passage data shows that the majority of fish destined for Rapid River hatchery passed over Lower Granite Dam 12 days ago (see Figure below). That means those fish that will be moving into the Rapid River Run fishery this week will be a mix of fish destined for Rapid River Hatchery and the upper Salmon River. If this reach of river was kept open, potentially half the fish caught would be upper Salmon River or South Fork Salmon River fish.