House Resolution 438 Printer's Number 3115

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study and establish an advisory committee to determine the impact on Pennsylvania taxpayers of Pennsylvania State Police full or partial police services for municipalities that do not maintain full police coverage.

