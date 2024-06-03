House Bill 1064 Printer's Number 3134

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - An Act amending the act of July 11, 1990 (P.L.465, No.113), known as the Tax Increment Financing Act, further providing for definitions, for creation of tax increment districts and approval of project plans and for financing of project costs.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.