Senate Bill 126 Printer's Number 0016
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth programs.
There were 1,746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,451 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for the exclusion of veterans' benefit payments from income for Commonwealth programs.