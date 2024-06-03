Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,451 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1121

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - An Act amending the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.125, No.26), known as the Travel Insurance Modernization Act, providing for scope and purpose; further providing for definitions, for licensure of limited lines travel insurance producers, for requirements for sale of travel insurance and for policy; and providing for travel protection plans, for sales practices, for travel administrators, for filing classification and for regulations.

You just read:

Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1121

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more