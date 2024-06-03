Senate Bill 943 Printer's Number 1121

PENNSYLVANIA, June 3 - An Act amending the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.125, No.26), known as the Travel Insurance Modernization Act, providing for scope and purpose; further providing for definitions, for licensure of limited lines travel insurance producers, for requirements for sale of travel insurance and for policy; and providing for travel protection plans, for sales practices, for travel administrators, for filing classification and for regulations.
