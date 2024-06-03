NEWS RELEASE

June 3, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Jeff Buhman to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole

SALT LAKE CITY (June 3, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Jeff Buhman as a pro tempore member of the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole. Appointments require approval by the Utah Senate.

“Jeff’s extensive legal experience and understanding of the criminal justice system will be tremendous assets to the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole,” said Gov. Cox. “I look forward to his service to our state in this new capacity.”

Buhman currently serves as the executive director for the Statewide Association of Prosecutors and Public Attorneys of Utah. He is a partner at Partner, Buhman & Waldron, P.C. Previously, he served as county attorney for Utah County and as a deputy county attorney in the Utah County and Washington County Attorney’s Offices. Since 1997, Buhman has served as a colonel in the Utah Army National Guard.

Buhman received his bachelor’s of arts degree in economics with minors in Spanish and Philosophy from Brigham Young University and a juris doctorate from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

“I am honored that Gov. Cox has nominated me as a pro tem member of the Board of Pardons and Parole,” Buhman said. “I consider the Board a key stakeholder in the state’s efforts to both protect public safety and support the rehabilitation of offenders. If I am confirmed, I will strive to make informed parole decisions that justly weigh the interest of public safety, crime victims, and the offender.”

