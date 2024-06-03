Achieve Tahoe Receives $50,000 grant from The Hartford for New Adaptive Sports Equipment

19-year-old Bass Mansour with an adaptive waterski

The Hartford surprised 19-year-old Bass Mansour with an adaptive waterski at the Achieve Tahoe event

Company Also Surprises Local Athlete With Custom-Fit Adaptive Sports Equipment

This grant from The Hartford will enable us to expand a handful of programs including archery, kayaking, hiking, and climbing, and increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities.”
— Haakon Lang-Ree, Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe
SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Achieve Tahoe, a nationally recognized nonprofit organization that provides sports and recreational programs in Northern California to people with disabilities, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Achieve Tahoe, a member of the Move United network, to enhance its adaptive sports programming through the purchase of additional outdoor sports equipment. to better serve individuals with physical disabilities. The Hartford also surprised 19-year-old Bass Mansour with an adaptive waterski.

“This grant from The Hartford will enable Achieve Tahoe to expand a handful of programs including archery, kayaking, hiking, and climbing, and increase our capacity to serve more athletes with disabilities,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, Executive Director of Achieve Tahoe. “We know sport has the power to change the lives of athletes and we are excited to have new equipment that will help adaptive sports be more accessible to even more athletes with disabilities.”

The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for more than 30 years. As a leading disability insurer, the company has seen firsthand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports in partnership with its world-class Team Hartford athletes, and hosting The Hartford’s Competition Series, five premier competitive adaptive sports events.

Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 240-268-2180
