Top Dog Plans to Unleash 53 Sparkle Grooming Salons in the Sunshine State

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., an Arizona-based franchisor of wellness-focused dog grooming salons, is thrilled to announce the awarding of its first Regional Developer to Shane Weber. Renowned for his success with one of the nation's largest health + wellness brands, The Joint Chiropractic, Weber plans to develop at least 53 Sparkle grooming salons across Florida, excluding Broward, Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

Weber first joined The Joint Chiropractic as a multi-unit franchisee in 2012. In 2017 he became the regional developer in FL with plans to franchise 40 locations. Over the next 7 years, Weber went on to build a now thriving region of 80 units and counting. His honors + accolades include being a 2x recipient of the coveted Regional Developer of the Year award, 3x Franchise Sales Champion, and 2x Marketing Excellence award winner. During his tenure he also served as a valued member of The Joint Corp.’s National Franchise Advisory Board and Marketing Counsel. Shane’s extensive expertise in franchising, combined with his innate ability to create culture and innovation, align with Sparkle Grooming Corp’s vision for greatness.

"I am thrilled to partner with Sparkle to bring a new level of quality, convenience, and affordability to the fragmented dog grooming industry,” says Shane. “I have been searching for years to partner with a brand like this who is poised to disrupt and make a dramatic impact in their industry segment, as we have done before. The public is hungry for this type of service offering, and we'll be there to deliver."

This landmark partnership represents a significant first step for Sparkle Grooming Corp. in franchising and exemplifies the concept’s ability to attract quality partners.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Shane as our inaugural Regional Developer,” said Ben Crawford, CEO of Sparkle Grooming Corp. “His proven track record in the franchise industry, coupled with his commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, makes Shane the perfect fit for our brand. This partnership also signifies the next chapter for Sparkle as we mobilize to expand our footprint and bring our unrivaled grooming services to more communities around the US. Though substantial, the 53 licenses in Florida, is only the beginning.”

As the Sparkle brand continues to flourish, Sparkle Grooming Corp. looks forward to furthering its mission of creating clean, healthy, and happy homes, by caring for the essential routine hygiene + grooming needs of dogs across the nation.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Today, Sparkle’s wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog’s health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

