Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Complicated by Portal Vein Thrombosis and Cavernous Malformation Treated with TIPS Placement

Abstract

Background

A 47-year-old male with a pancreatic head adenocarcinoma presented with chronic portal vein (PV) near occlusive stenosis with cavernous transformation and pancreatic varices secondary to postendoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) induced pancreatitis. The patient required transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) placement and PV angioplasty with stent prior to definitive pancreaticoduodenectomy.

Summary

A 47-year-old male presented with back pain, nausea with occasional vomiting, and tea-colored urine. Computerized tomography (CT) of the abdomen showed a 2.5 cm pancreatic head mass and dilated common bile duct (CBD) on imaging. He then underwent endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and ERCP for stenting of the CBD. He developed post-ERCP pancreatitis, which led to acute PV occlusion only one week later. Biopsy confirmed pancreatic adenocarcinoma, which appeared borderline resectable upon initial imaging. He was anticoagulated with Lovenox and completed a course of neoadjuvant-modified FOLFIRINOX chemotherapy followed by chemoradiation. However, he continued to have chronic PV stenosis secondary to his original thrombosis and thus developed PV cavernous transformation with large peripancreatic varices that would have made pancreaticoduodenectomy not only difficult, but dangerous. He underwent a TIPS placement with PV recanalization from a transplenic approach with PV angioplasty and stenting by interventional radiology (IR). This led to the decompression of these pancreatic varices allowing for the safe completion of pancreaticoduodenectomy seven weeks later.

Conclusion

Workup and diagnosis of pancreatic adenocarcinoma carries its own set of risks and complications. Chronic PV occlusion with cavernous transformation and large peripancreatic varices secondary to thrombosis can undergo successful recanalization and decompression with TIPS placement and PV stenting, allowing for a safer approach to successful pancreaticoduodenectomy in this very select patient subset.

Key Words

TIPS; shunt; Whipple procedure; pancreatic adenocarcinoma; portal vein stenosis

Case Description

The treatment of borderline resectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma is typically treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy with or without chemoradiation followed by surgery rather than an upfront surgical approach followed by adjuvant chemotherapy.1 Neoadjuvant treatment of pancreatic cancer overall has become a preferred approach at multiple cancer centers over recent years and is the treatment choice at our institution.2 ERCP is performed for preoperative biliary drainage. Pancreatitis is the most common post ERCP complication, with rates ranging from as low as 2% to as high as 24%, varying based on the patient, procedure, and operator-dependent risk factors.3,4 Acute pancreatitis remains a significant risk factor for PV thrombosis.5 Pancreatic adenocarcinoma also confers a risk for the development of visceral thrombosis, particularly of the PV.6 Thus, we report a case of a male patient with pancreatic adenocarcinoma who developed acute pancreatitis post ERCP followed by PV thrombosis, which, despite therapeutic lovenox, led to cavernous transformation with large peripancreatic varices. This necessitated a TIPS placement with portal vein recanalization from a transplenic approach with a PV angioplasty and stent prior to definitive pancreaticoduodenectomy.

This patient is a 47-year-old male who presented to urgent care with intermittent abdominal pain and jaundice for almost one month. Subsequent workup revealed elevated liver function tests with a total bilirubin of 17.8 and a CA 19-9 of 44. An initial CT scan of the abdomen/pelvis revealed a pancreatic mass in the uncinate process (Figure 1A). The patient underwent ERCP with stent placement and EUS with biopsy that would prove to be adenocarcinoma. Days later, the patient developed acute pancreatitis with a new PV thrombosis (Figure 1B). He was placed on Lovenox and subsequently underwent neoadjuvant therapy with modified FOLFIRINOX followed by chemoradiation for margin augmentation. Upon surveillance during his neoadjuvant treatment, he was found to have occlusion of the PV (Figure 1C) and cavernous transformation, which is the formation of periportal or intrahepatic venous collaterals (Figure 1D).7

Figure 1. CT Scans at Various Points in Treatment. Published with Permission