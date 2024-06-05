Zone·ify Bringing Cineverse Content to Free Streaming Service
We’re proud to make this first-rate content available for free on zone·ify, which has the best user experience in the business, all for free”TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zone·tv today announced that its fast-growing free streaming service zone·ify will now include content from global streaming technology and entertainment powerhouse Cineverse. The partnership includes the rights to dozens of on-demand movies and 8 of the most diverse, exciting free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels, which will be available across the millions of screens where zone·ify lives, with more to come in the next few months.
“The breadth and depth of this content is going to wow zone·ify users,” said zone·tv CEO Jeff Weber. “We’re proud to make this first-rate content available for free on zone·ify, which has the best user experience in the business, all for free,” he added.
The feature films available on zone·ify through Cineverse include, The English Teacher, starring Oscar winner Julianne Moore; New York I Love You, which features a star-studded cast including Bradley Cooper, Natalie Portman, Orlando Bloom and Blake Lively; and Arthur Newman, which stars Colin Firth, Emily Blunt and Anne Heche.
The diverse assortment of FAST channels available from Cineverse include the iconic Bob Ross Channel, classic Westerns and more on Lone Star, family-friendly programming on Dove Channel, classic anime on Retro Crush, all the horror, thrillers and action you could want on Midnight Pulp and much more.
“There is literally something for everyone on zone·ify,” added Weber. “Whether you are watching with your family, looking for the obscure or going deep on your favorite actor, you can find it on zone·ify.”
Full List of Available FAST Networks on zone·ify:
• The Bob Ross Channel
• Lone Star
• Comedy Dynamics
• Dove Channel
• So… Real
• Midnight Pulp
• Screambox TV
• Retro Crush
About zone·tv™
Zone·tv bridges the gap between technology and engaging programming with its innovative technology solution offering a best-in-class, convenient and highly personalized viewer experience. The zone·tv™ Studio suite of tools allows any video service provider to create personalized thematic channels with their own content. Zone·tv uses its own zone·tv Studio tools to create the zone·ify multi-channel video service – an unprecedented linear-like viewing experience, powered by A.I. Its proprietary software architecture combined with an 8,000+ hour content library has powered the company’s monumental growth.
Its diverse programming can be seen on cable TV, Mobile and connected devices including, Comcast Xfinity, Rogers Ignite TV, Cox Contour box, XUMO box, Videotron, TiVo, Apple TV, Android TV, NCTC, iOS Mobile, Android Mobile, FireTV, Roku, Buckeye Cable and others.
The company has offices in Toronto, Canada, Fort Worth, TX and Northwood, Ohio
Get zone·ify directly on the App Stores or online at www.zoneify.tv
For more information about our company, visit www.zone.tv
About Cineverse
Cineverse's advanced, proprietary technology drives the distribution of over 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts to more than 82 million unique viewers monthly. From providing a complete streaming solution to some of the world's most recognizable brands, to super-serving their own network of fan channels, Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) is powering the future of Entertainment.
For more information, please visit cineverse.com
—
