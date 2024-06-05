North of the River Recreation and Park District, CA Partners with OpenGov for Asset Management

The new system will allow for better scheduling of maintenance and more accurate cost tracking, which will aid in budget preparation and reduce financial waste.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North of the River Recreation and Park District in California recognized the need for an overhaul of its asset management system, with a goal to better track work and improve reporting, ultimately improving budget and maintenance scheduling. The District chose OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's parks, to achieve these asset management goals.Located in a dynamic community of California, the District faced challenges in managing preventative maintenance and tracking costs efficiently, which could result in financial discrepancies and unplanned asset downtime. In searching for a new system, the District prioritized features like robust reporting, digitized inspections, and streamlined preventative maintenance schedules. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was selected for its ability to integrate these functionalities into a single platform, providing clarity and enhancing accountability throughout the District.With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, the North of the River Recreation and Park District can anticipate a significant improvement in managing assets and operations. The new system will allow for better scheduling of maintenance and more accurate cost tracking, which will aid in budget preparation and reduce financial waste. Additionally, the enhanced reporting and inspection capabilities will improve the District's responsiveness to maintenance needs and help maintain a higher standard of facility care, benefiting the community at large.The North of the River Recreation and Park District joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.