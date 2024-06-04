Y-Mobility Releases In-Depth Study on the Standardisation and Legislation of Autonomous Vehicles
This study highlights the need for global collaboration, standardisation, and innovative strategies for successful deployment of autonomous vehicles worldwide.
This study helps industry players in understanding the complexities of the automotive landscape. Another tool for remaining at the forefront of technological advancements and compliance.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Y-Mobility, a leader in automotive innovation, has published a comprehensive study titled "Roadmap for the Standardisation and Legislation of Autonomous Vehicles."
This in-depth research highlights the critical need for global collaboration, standardisation, and innovative strategies to drive the successful deployment of autonomous vehicles (AVs) worldwide.
With the rapid advancement of AV technology, the study emphasises that international cooperation is essential to harmonise standards and regulations, ensuring safety, reliability, and faster market entry.
The report identifies six key technological areas and six major stakeholders, providing a detailed roadmap for addressing the complexities of AV standardisation and legislation.
Key Findings:
- Importance of Standards: Over 2,000 standards are crucial for AV development, requiring a comprehensive reference base for developers and deployers.
- Global Collaboration: Authorities and legislators must support international efforts to harmonise standards and regulations, avoiding inter-regional barriers.
- Business Case Development: Understanding economic impacts and timing is essential for various AV applications, including long-distance haulage, last-mile delivery, and urban mobility.
- Enhanced Testbeds and Corridors: Future testbeds will form the basis for AV corridors, increasing public visibility and acceptance of AV technology.
David Fidalgo, CEO of Y-Mobility, stated, "This study is a significant step towards a unified approach to AV standardisation and legislation. It provides valuable insights and practical solutions for the global automotive industry to navigate the complexities of AV deployment successfully."
To download the full study, click here or visit https://www.y-mobility.co.uk/standardisation-and-legislation-of-avs/
About Y-Mobility:
Y-Mobility is at the forefront of automotive innovation, specialising in developing strategies and solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. Their mission is to support the automotive & technology ecosystem in the journey to develop software-oriented products and solutions towards a sustainable, efficient and equitable ecosystem.
